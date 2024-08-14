ICC Approves $2 Million for Kane County Roadway Bridge Reconstruction

Springfield, IL - The Illinois Commerce Commission (ICC) is authorizing over $2 million from the Grade Crossing Protection Fund (GCPF) for removal and reconstruction of the existing Muirhead Road highway-rail grade separation structure (AAR/DOT #289919J) near Elgin in Kane County.





Under the Stipulated Agreement, the Plato Township Road District will remove the existing structure and construct a new five-span vehicular overpass superstructure consisting of reinforced concrete deck slabs and rolled steel beams to carry Muirhead Road over the Chicago Central & Pacific Railroad Company's track.





The estimated total cost of the project is $3,711,942. ICC staff recommended that the GCPF be used to pay 60 percent of the cost, not to exceed $2,227,165.





The Plato Township Road District previously raised concerns about safety surrounding the rail crossing with the ICC, and a subsequent investigation by the ICC's Rail Safety Division determined that the structure built in 1989 needed to be replaced.

"The Grade Crossing Protection Fund is designed to help local governments across Illinois make needed safety improvements to rail crossings. The ICC is pleased to be able to allocate over $2 million to advance another important public safety project," said ICC Chairman Doug Scott.





The Road District will be responsible for all future maintenance costs associated with the new grade separation structure.





All work is to be completed before December 31, 2025. Learn more about the project details in Stipulated Agreement 2305.





About the Illinois Grade Crossing Protection Fund

In 1955, the State of Illinois passed legislation creating the GCPF. Since then, Illinois has strengthened its commitment to public highway-rail safety by increasing funding toward projects such as the closure and consolidation of existing public crossings, installation of new warning systems, highway approach improvements, upgrades to existing warning devices and interconnection to nearby traffic signals, construction/reconstruction of grade separation structures and the construction of pedestrian grade separations. The Commission administers the GCPF, which is funded by motor fuel tax money designated for rail safety improvements. The General Assembly appropriates $42 million annually for the GCPF. For more information and to see the ICC's annual Crossing Safety Improvement Program, click here.





About the Illinois Commerce Commission





The Illinois Commerce Commission (ICC) is a quasi-judicial body made up of five Commissioners. Through its Public Utility Program, the Commission oversees the provision of adequate, reliable, efficient, and safe utility services at the least possible cost to Illinois citizens served by electric, natural gas, telecommunications, water, and sewer public utility companies. Through its Transportation Regulatory Program, the Commission oversees public safety and consumer protection programs with regard to intrastate commercial motor carriers of general freight, household goods movers, relocation towers, safety towers, personal property warehouses and repossession agencies. The Commission's Rail Safety Program also inspects and regulates the general safety of railroad tracks, facilities, and equipment in the state.





To learn more about the Commission, its offices, and bureaus, click here. If you are a consumer who needs help resolving a utility dispute call 800-524-0795 or file an online complaint here. For a complaint related to transportation, call 217-782-6448.





Follow the Illinois Commerce Commission on social media @ILCommerceComm