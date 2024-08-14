DHS Inspires Youth Leaders from WorldStrides and Atlanta University Center Consortium (AUCC) at DHS Career Engagement Event: Equip. Empower. Hire. Retain.

In mid-July, the Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) Office and Partnership and Engagement (OPE) hosted 150 youth leaders from WorldStrides and Atlanta University Center Consortium, Inc. (AUCC) at DHS Headquarters in Washington, D.C. This event was designed to showcase the wide range of career opportunities available at DHS, and to connect young leaders with the Department’s top officials. This is one of several career engagement events hosted by OPE’s Office of Social Impact, offering a unique chance for young individuals to meet with and be inspired by DHS leaders who have dedicated parts or whole of their careers to serve the American people each day.

OPE Assistant Secretary Fayrouz Saad kicked off the event by sharing her own career journey, providing insights into the vast and critical mission of DHS. Her opening remarks set the stage for a day filled with inspiration and information. The event featured a career exploration panel led by DHS Chief Human Capital Officer Roland Edwards with representatives from several DHS Components, including Science and Technology Directorate (S&T), the Office of Strategy, Policy, and Plans, Federal Air Marshal Service (FAMS), Office of Partnership and Engagement (OPE), and the Office of Public Affairs (OPA). These leaders shared their personal career stories, emphasizing the diverse career paths available within DHS and encouraging the youth to dream big and never limit themselves.

“I was an undergraduate student on 9/11. That day shaped the trajectory of my life and led to two career tours at DHS. I know firsthand the positive impact of a supportive peer group as a teen and young adult,” said Assistant Secretary for Partnership and Engagement Fayrouz Saad. “Thanks to partnerships with youth-serving organizations, DHS continues to equip and empower the next generation of leaders.”

Following the panel discussion, the youth leaders then attended a career fair with representatives from Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), U.S. Secret Service (USSS), U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), S&T, U.S. Coast Guard (USCG), Office of the Chief Human Capital Officer Strategic Talent Recruitment, Inclusive Diversity, and Engagement, and Federal Protective Service (FPS). This interactive session allowed the youth to ask questions and gain a deeper understanding of the opportunities and roles within DHS.

“Each of us can inspire the next generation of leaders that is reflective of the communities we serve each day,” said Social Impact Executive Director Karinda L Washington. “Our work is intentional and will continue through partnerships Department-wide and externally.”

The event, led by OPE’s Office of Social Impact, which is dedicated to fostering partnership development and community engagement, with a special emphasis on underserved and underrepresented communities. Over the years, similar engagements have led to participants receiving internships and full-time employment with the Department, and advancing DHS partnerships in support of its national public awareness campaigns, to include Know2Protect, Blue Campaign, and “If You See Something, Say Something.”

DHS’s career engagement events are more than just informational sessions; they are pivotal moments of inspiration and empowerment. By connecting youth leaders with seasoned professionals, DHS is not only showcasing career opportunities but also investing in the future of national security. DHS is bridging the gap, ensuring that the next generation of leaders is diverse, capable, and ready to serve the critical mission of protecting our homeland.

For more information on how your office can participate in similar external engagement opportunities with OPE, please contact the Office of Social Impact at: DHSImpact@hq.dhs.gov.