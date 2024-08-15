Medical Oncology Expert, Kimberly Ku, Joins Abundance Studios® As An Executive Producer

Medical Oncology Expert Kimberly Ku

BLOOMINGTON, IL, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Medical Oncology Expert, Kimberly Ku, has signed on to join Abundance Studios® as an Executive Producer. With her extensive background in medical oncology and hematology, coupled with her dedication to building trust and empathy through multi-institutional collaborations, Kimberly brings a unique perspective to the studio. Her passion for humanitarian work and her experience in integrating diverse professional environments will be a valuable asset to Abundance Studios®, enriching the storytelling and impact of its projects.

Dr. Ku's career is marked by a profound commitment to integrating personal and professional experiences to foster trust and empathy. Her work as a site Principal Investigator for the Pancreatic Cancer Early Detection Consortium and her participation in the TV show “That’s Right” with Chris Voss underscore her dedication to impactful storytelling and humanitarianism.

Abundance Studios® currently has two films in development for its 2024 slate. In June, production began on a new, feature-length documentary about Guy Harvey, the renowned marine conservationist and artist, further expanding the studio's diverse portfolio. The second documentary in production recounts the compelling story of Brisa de Angulo, showcasing her incredible journey. ‘BRISA’ chronicles the remarkable journey of one woman who overcame a history of abuse growing up in Bolivia to not only seek justice for herself but reform the laws in 25 countries, helping more than 2,000 children navigate the court system to escape sexual assault in the process.

About Kim

Kimberly Ku, MD, is a community physician partner at Illinois CancerCare working out of central Illinois. She is a medical oncologist and hematologist entering mid-career, possessing broad research, administrative, and practice interests and capabilities as a true generalist physician partner, including triple board certifications in Medical Oncology, Hematology, Internal Medicine, and additional certification in Genomic Cancer Risk Assessment. She has interest in and passion for future executive leadership opportunities, and currently her practice has sponsored and professionally supported her as ResearcHER ambassador for the American Cancer Society this year, a position which has greatly helped her to collaborate peacefully with local institutions among competing markets with her practice as well as break down barriers in diversity and inclusion.

About Abundance Studios™

Abundance Studios™ is a film studio dedicated to fostering a world of abundant thinking and abundant action. The producer collective is comprised of entrepreneurs, professionals, and philanthropists dedicated to earning, learning, and serving through media. The goal of the studio is to find, film, and share heartening and inspirational stories that will help to uplift the world.