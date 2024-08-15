LPL and Raymond James Now Offer Inspire Investing’s Fidelis ETF

Submit Release
COLUMBIA, SC, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, August 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Inspire Fidelis Multi-Factor ETF (NYSE: FDLS), whose mandate is to replicate the faith and factor-based Fidelis 100 Index, is now available through LPL and Raymond James custody platforms, in addition to: Charles Schwab, Fidelity, Goldman Sachs, and Pershing. Additional platforms are being added.

After successfully managing a multi-cap, multi-factor faith-based separate account composite (GIPS® compliant) for over 10 years called WI Fidelis, Wallick Institutional launched the WI Fidelis Multi-Cap Multi-Factor Index March 17, 2022. This “Fidelis 100” Index integrates Inspire Investing’s revolutionary faith-based, biblically responsible social impact scores with Wallick Investments’ multi-factor methodology for equity selection. See Fidelis100.com for methodology and performance details, and WIFidelisIndex.com/research for numerous academic and professional white papers lauding multi-factor investing.

“Platform expansion for FDLS means broader investor access to the Fidelis 100­—Index methodology focused on faith and science—not market cap weights or unproven, often emotion-driven active management.”
- Daniel Wallick, CIO of Wallick Investments, LLC

Wallick Institutional is a division of Wallick Investments, LLC. Established in 2005, Wallick Investments, a registered investment advisory firm licensed in North and South Carolina specializing in strategic moral investing, offers both investment advisory and portfolio management services. WI’s strategies and resources are available to individuals, institutions and other non-affiliated advisors, either through a direct client relationship with Wallick Investments, or through the Inspire Fidelis ETF (NYSE: FDLS), whose mandate is to replicate the investment results that generally correspond, before fees and expenses, to the performance of the Fidelis 100 Index. For prospectus, visit Inspireetf.com/fdls. Read carefully before investing. For more information, call 803-699-9400 or e-mail DanWallick@wallickinvestments.com.

