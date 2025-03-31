Fidelis 100 Index turns 3

Fidelis 100 index 3 year annualized total return comparison performance through March 14, 2025 L-r: Wade Stinnette, Daniel Wallick and Susan Wallick

Wallick Investments, LLC celebrates 3 year performance for their faith and factor-based index, Fidelis 100, as of March 17, 2025.

I envison Fidelis 100 becoming the new standard for benchmarking mid- and small-cap equity performance.” — Daniel Wallick, CIO of Wallick Investments, LLC

COLUMBIA, SC, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- March 17, 2022, after successfully managing a multi-cap, multi-factor faith-based separate account composite for over 10 years, Wallick Investments, LLC / Wallick Institutional launched the WI Fidelis Multi-Cap Multi-Factor Index ( Fidelis 100 ) to benchmark the performance of diversified faith and factor-based equity portfolios. The Fidelis 100 equity selection process is an integration of Inspire Investing’s faith-based Social Impact Scores and Wallick Investments’ evidence-based investment methodology. Three years after its launch, with over 90% of holdings allocated to small- and mid-cap companies (according to Morningstar’s market size definitions), Fidelis 100 has trailed the S&P 500 but performed well against its mid- and small-cap peers.I envison Fidelis 100 becoming the new standard for benchmarking mid- and small-cap equity performance.- Daniel Wallick, CIO of Wallick InvestmentsWallick Institutional is a division of Wallick Investments, LLC. Established in 2005, Wallick Investments, a registered investment advisory firm licensed in North and South Carolina specializing in Strategic Moral Investing, offers both investment advisory and institutional portfolio management services. WI’s strategies are available to individuals, institutions and other non-affiliated advisors, either through a direct client relationship with Wallick Investments, or through the Inspire Fidelis ETF (NYSE: FDLS), whose mandate is to replicate the investment results that generally correspond, before fees and expenses, to the performance of the Fidelis 100 Index. For prospectus, visit www.Inspireetf.com/fdls . Please read carefully before investing. For more information, call 803-699-9400, e-mail info@wallickinvestments.com or visit www.WallickInvestments.com and/or www.Fidelis100.com All benchmark performance data is acquired from Morningstar. Data is believed to be reliable and accurate as of close of market March 14, 2025, however, neither Wallick Investments, LLC nor our data providers will be held liable for errors.

