Wallick Investments Relocates

Wallick Investments' offices

COLUMBIA, SC, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Wallick Investments, LLC has relocated in downtown Columbia to 2118 Lincoln Street in historic Elmwood Park— “Columbia’s front porch”—established in 1904. December 2024, the SC-based Registered Investment Advisory firm purchased the c. 1913 two-story, clapboard, Colonial Revival residence, moved c. 1980 from the adjacent lot now home to Elmwood/Roy Lynch Park (National Register of Historic Places). Formerly law offices, the space was move-in ready; and located less than a block off Elmwood Avenue, directly across from Logan Elementary, there’s convenient visitor accessibility with plentiful street parking.“Every member of our firm is thrilled with the beauty and welcoming charm of this home office­— for our clients and community.” - Susan Wallick, Principal and Director of Marketing and CommunicationWallick Investments continues to grow, serving private clients and managing the WI Fidelis Multi-Cap Multi-Factor Index ( Fidelis100.com ), licensed by Inspire Investing, which offers the WI faith and factor-based investment methodology through the Inspire Fidelis ETF (NYSE: FDLS).Established in 2005, Wallick Investments, LLC is licensed in North and South Carolina and specializes in strategic moral investing— a faith and factor-based investment methodology. Offering both investment advisory and portfolio management, WI’s strategies and resources are available to individuals, institutions and other non-affiliated advisors, either through a direct client relationship with Wallick Investments, or through the Inspire Fidelis ETF (NYSE: FDLS), whose mandate is to replicate the investment results that generally correspond, before fees and expenses, to the performance of the Fidelis 100 Index managed by Wallick Investments (Fidelis100.com). For the Inspire Fidelis ETF prospectus, visit Inspireetf.com/fdls . Read carefully before investing. For more information about Wallick Investments, visit WallickInvestments.com or e-mail DanWallick@wallickinvestments.com.

