Wallick Investments celebrates 10-year partnership with Wade Stinnette

Wade Stinnette, principal and senior portfolio manager, Wallick Investments, LLC L-r: Wade Stinnette, Daniel Wallick and Susan Wallick

Wallick Investments, LLC celebrates Principal and Sr. Portfolio Manager Wade Stinnette’s 10-yr. anniversary and 3-yr. anniversary of firm’s Fidelis 100 Index.

Wallick Investments champions a unique and noble way of investing and we’re honored and thankful Wade is with us.... [we] have always called him ‘strong and steady’—this is someone you can count on.” — Daniel Wallick, Managing partner of Wallick Investments

COLUMBIA, SC, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Wallick Investments, LLC celebrated Principal and Senior Portfolio Manager Wade Stinnette’s 10-year anniversary with the firm, and the 3-year anniversary of the firm’s Fidelis 100 Index, with dinner at the March 22, 2025 St. Baldrick’s Foundation fund-raising event for children’s cancer research.“Wallick Investments champions a unique and noble way of investing and we’re honored and thankful Wade is with us in that mission. Susan and I have always called him ‘strong and steady’—this is someone you can count on.”-Daniel Wallick, managing partner of Wallick InvestmentsMarch 2, 2025 marked 10 years since Mr. Stinnette came aboard and, God willing, many more years are ahead. Mr. Stinnette is a 1980 graduate with distinction from the Virginia Military Institute with a Bachelor of Science degree in Chemistry and served six years as a Commissioned Officer in the United States Marine Corps. He has been working with investment clients since 1986 and has extensive finance experience. Prior to joining Wallick Investments, Wade served in various capacities within boutique investment firms, such as Tanglewood Asset Management and The London Company, and at bank asset management departments including Certus Wealth, First Citizens and Wachovia. He is a past secretary and treasurer of the CFA Society of South Carolina and has served on the boards of directors of several non-profit organizations. Wade enjoys spending time with his family, gardening, hunting, fishing, and volunteering at his church and in his community.Approaching their 20th anniversary in June 2025, Wallick Investments, licensed in North and South Carolina, offers both investment advisory and portfolio management services, specializing in strategic moral investing— a faith and factor-based investment methodology. WI’s strategies are available to individuals, institutions and other non-affiliated advisors, either through a direct client relationship with Wallick Investments, or through the Inspire Fidelis ETF (NYSE: FDLS), whose mandate is to replicate the investment results that generally correspond, before fees and expenses, to the performance of the Fidelis 100 Index managed by Wallick Investments ( Fidelis100.com ). For the Inspire Fidelis ETF prospectus, visit Inspireetf.com/fdls . Please read carefully before investing.For more information or to schedule a complimentary portfolio review, visit wallickinvestments.com

