Maryland State Police Arrest Two On Attempted Murder Charges in Somerset County

August 14, 2024

(PRINCESS ANNE, MD) – Maryland State Police arrested two men yesterday on charges of attempted murder after they reportedly set a residence on fire with two people inside on the Eastern Shore.

The accused are identified as Lascelles David Beckford, 37, a Somerset County resident, and Dante Jamar Stone, 34, of Salisbury, Maryland. Both are charged with attempted first-degree murder and arson in addition to misdemeanors including burglary, reckless endangerment and malicious destruction of property. They are being held at the Somerset County Detention Center without bond.

On Aug. 13, 2024, at about 3:45 p.m., the Princess Anne Barrack received a report of two men attempting to illegally enter a residence at the 12,000 block of Independence Court in Princess Anne. The preliminary investigation indicates that the men had set the back of the house on fire with gasoline and blocked the front door with a mattress before leaving the scene.

Troopers from the Princess Anne Barrack responded and observed two people matching the description walking in the area with a fuel container. According to investigators, the suspect carrying the fuel container, later identified as Beckford, fled on foot before being arrested. Police removed a 14-inch machete from his waistband.

Maryland State Police, deputies from the Somerset County Sheriff’s Office and officers from the Princess Anne Police Department canvased the area and located the second suspect, identified as Stone. He was arrested without incident. Investigators believe Beckford and Stone were acquainted with the occupants of the home. There were no injuries reported.

The Office of the State Fire Marshal responded with a K-9 to conduct a fire assessment and determined that the fire was set intentionally. Investigators from the Maryland State Police Princess Anne Barrack are leading the investigation, which will be presented to the Somerset County States Attorney’s Office once completed. Maryland State Police from the Criminal Enforcement Division Eastern Region are assisting in the investigation. The investigation continues.

###

CONTACT: Office of Media Communications, msp.media@maryland.gov