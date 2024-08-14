Submit Release
Dunbar Disaster Recovery Center Closing

Aug. 14, 2024
DR-4787-WV MA-006
FEMA News Desk: 215-931-5597
FEMAR3NewsDesk@fema.dhs.gov

Media Advisory

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The state-federal Disaster Recovery Center at the Dunbar Recreation Center is closing permanently Friday, Aug. 16, 2024, at 6 p.m.

The center is located at:

Kanawha County Disaster Recovery Center

Dunbar Recreation Center

2601 Fairlawn Ave

Dunbar, WV 25064

Hours of operation:

Monday - Friday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. 

Closing permanently at 6 p.m., Friday, Aug. 16, 2024

The other Kanawha County recovery center will remain open; that center is located at:

Kanawha County Disaster Recovery Center

Tyler Mountain FD

5380 Big Tyler Road

Charleston, WV 25313

Hours of operation:

Monday - Saturday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. 

Closed on Sundays

Residents of all counties can continue to visit other centers in West Virginia. To locate one, check the FEMA app or visit fema.gov/drc. The deadline to apply for FEMA disaster assistance is Sept. 3, 2024.

If you have received a letter from FEMA about your application status, visit a disaster center to learn more about next steps.  Disaster Recovery Center staff can help you submit additional information or supporting documentation for FEMA to continue to process your application and answer any questions you may have.

Survivors do not have to visit a disaster center to register with FEMA. If it is not possible to visit one, call 800-621-FEMA (3362). The toll-free telephone line operates from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m., seven days a week. If you use a relay service, such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA the number for that service.

For more information on West Virginia’s disaster recovery, visit emd.wv.gov, West Virginia Emergency Management Division Facebook page, www.fema.gov/disaster/4787 and www.facebook.com/FEMA.

###

FEMA’s mission is helping people before, during and after disasters. FEMA Region 3’s jurisdiction includes Delaware, the District of Columbia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia and West Virginia.

Follow us on X at x.com/FEMAregion3 and on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/femaregion3

Disaster recovery assistance is available without regard to race, color, religion, nationality, sex, age, disability, English proficiency, or economic status. If you or someone you know has been discriminated against, call FEMA toll-free at 833-285-7448. If you use a relay service, such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA the number for that service. Multilingual operators are available (press 2 for Spanish and 3 for other languages).

