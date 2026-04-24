FEMA Approves $5.2 Million to Support Mitigation Projects in Hawaii, Nevada and Guam

OAKLAND, Calif. — Today, FEMA announced over $5.2 million in funding to the states of Hawaii and Nevada and to the Territory of Guam for long-term projects that will make local communities more resilient to disasters. This funding is part of the more than $137 million that FEMA announced today for more than 50 projects nationwide. Under DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin’s leadership, FEMA is working diligently to address the backlog of funding requests. Even 69 days into the current lapse in appropriations, the longest ever in U.S history, DHS and FEMA are delivering resources to states across the country.

Here are some FEMA projects recently approved across Hawaii, Nevada, and Guam for the Hazard Mitigation Grant Program:

More than $3.8 million in Hawaii to upgrade the Energy Management System (EMS) platform for the Maui and Hawaiʻi electrical grids. EMS platforms are the backbone of electrical grids, enabling real time monitoring and control to quickly identify and triage threats and impacts to the electrical grid from natural hazards and vice-versa, potential threats to the community and environment from faulty electrical grid resources.

$800,000 in Hawaii to develop and implement an electric distribution grid model, also known as a Distribution Digital Twin (DDT), to improve grid resiliency by managing safety and reliability risks in the Hawaiian electrical grid. Enhanced visibility into the distribution grid will enable early detection of power quality issues and support proactive maintenance to prevent equipment failures, mitigate spark risk in wildfire prone areas and reduce the risk of power outages.

Nearly $134,000 in Guam for electrical assessment and design work for the installation of a generator and air conditioner unit casings at the Adventist Medical Clinic. This Clinic provides additional post-disaster medical care on the Territory of Guam, relieving stress on the island’s hospitals after a disaster.

In addition, more than $500,000 in Nevada was awarded for two Hazard Mitigation Grant Program Post Fire awards for direct and indirect costs for mitigation projects in the aftermath of wildfires.

FEMA mitigation grant programs empower states, local governments, tribal nations, and territories to complete activities and projects that enhance their resilience.

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FEMA’s mission is helping people before, during, and after disasters.

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