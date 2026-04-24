FEMA Approves $6 Million to Sheboygan to Protect Wastewater Infrastructure

CHICAGO —Today, FEMA awards $6 million to the city of Sheboygan, Wisconsin for a flood mitigation project that will increase resilience along the Lake Michigan shoreline and protect wastewater infrastructure that serves nearly 50,000 residents. This award is the final installment of a $7.8 million total grant.

This funding is part of the more than $137 million that FEMA announced today for more than 50 projects nationwide. Under DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin’s leadership, FEMA is working diligently to address the backlog of funding requests. Even 69 days into the current lapse in appropriations, the longest ever in U.S history, DHS and FEMA are delivering resources to states across the country.

With the grant, the city of Sheboygan will construct a retaining wall along the Lake Michigan shoreline to prevent further erosion and make improvements to mitigate the possibility of a wastewater treatment plant shutdown. In addition to constructing an access road for maintenance, manholes serving the treatment plant will be raised and armored to keep the infrastructure functioning when threatened by severe storms, ice hazards and flooding. These improvements protect the vulnerable shoreline and make the treatment plant more resilient to disruptions that could pose significant risks to public health and safety.

This award is distributed through FEMA’s Hazard Mitigation Grant Program, which empowers states, local governments, tribal nations, and territories to complete activities and projects that mitigate risk to future hazards and enhance community resilience. For this project, FEMA will pay 77% of eligible project cost and the remaining 23% will be provided by the city of Sheboygan and Wisconsin Emergency Management. FEMA will also provide $504,499 in sub-recipient management costs to assist the city of Sheboygan in managing this grant.