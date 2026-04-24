FEMA Approves Nearly $2.2 Million to Support Recovery in Vermont

BOSTON — Today, FEMA announced nearly $2.2 million in funding to support recovery for past disasters in Vermont for Public Assistance projects. Through Public Assistance, FEMA empowers state and local-led recovery following a major disaster, including debris removal, emergency protective measures and the repair or replacement of public infrastructure damaged by recent disasters.

This funding is part of the $1.2 billion that FEMA announced today for over 200 large Public Assistance projects nationwide. Under DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin’s leadership, FEMA is working diligently to address the backlog of funding requests. Even 68 days into the current lapse in appropriations, the longest ever in U.S. history, DHS and FEMA are delivering resources to states across the country. The lapse in appropriations has drastically depleted the Disaster Relief Fund (DRF), FEMA’s primary source of funding for responding to and supporting recovery from Presidentially declared disasters.

Here are the FEMA projects recently approved across Vermont:

More than $1.1 million to the Vermont Agency of Transportation to repair a segment of the Green Mountain Railroad tracks and a bridge in Chester along Rouge 103 that were damaged by flooding in July 2023.

More than $1.04 million to Royalton for repairing catastrophic damage to Broad Brook Road caused by the July 2023 flooding.

FEMA will continue to work closely with Vermont to support communities through the state-led recovery efforts.