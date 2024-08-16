FREESTYLE DIGITAL MEDIA RELEASES CANADIAN DARK THRILLER “THE MIDNIGHT GAG”

Freestyle Digital Media has just released the dark, reality-fiction thriller THE MIDNIGHT GAG, now available to rent/own on all North American digital HD internet, cable, and satellite platforms, as well as on DVD, starting on August 16, 2024

It is hard to make low-budget independent movies. You simply have to take what you have and make the best out of it. I filmed myself in many scenes and did pretty much everything myself.” — Filmmaker Luc Ziann

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Freestyle Digital Media, the digital film distribution division of Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group, has just released the dark, reality-fiction thriller THE MIDNIGHT GAG, which will be available to rent/own on all North American digital HD internet, cable, and satellite platforms, as well as on DVD, starting on August 16, 2024.

THE MIDNIGHT GAG follows the conflict between a private detective and a brutal serial killer who has viciously assaulted his client. Travis Jackson, a respected and experienced detective, is still trying to come to grips with the tragic death of his wife from an unsolved hit-and-run incident. Now dating a new girlfriend, his hoped-for recovery suffers a severe setback when a young girl named Sofia contacts him to report that a stranger has assaulted her. After Jackson reluctantly agrees to investigate, strange inexplicable events begin to occur. Is Sofia’s assault the work of a fearless psychopath who is luring his victims into sinister traps, or breaking into their residences only to leave behind messages so chilling they will never be forgotten?

Written, directed, and produced by Luc Ziann (THE REDNEG), THE MIDNIGHT GAG has a cast featuring Luc Ziann (‘Detective Travis Jackson’), Brodin Ference (‘Bones’), Morgan Oijen (‘Sofia’), and Anna Garoucheva Gonzalez (‘Jane’).

Freestyle Digital Media negotiated the deal to acquire THE MIDNIGHT GAG directly with filmmaker Luc Ziann.

THE MIDNIGHT GAG trailer (YouTube): www.youtube.com/watch?v=MIg-boNg2zc

THE MIDNIGHT GAG website: www.lucziannenterprises.com

