VT RT 30 CAS/POU - CLOSED

State of Vermont 

Department of Public Safety 

Vermont State Police 

Rutland Barracks

 

 

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

 

 

The following roads are currently closed due to a motor vehicle crash - VT RT 30 at the intersection with Walker Rd in Poultney and VT RT 30 at the intersection with South St in Castleton.

 

This incident is expected to last until further notice.  Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.   

 

Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes.  

 

Please drive carefully. 

 

 

 

 

