DH, DoHS Cabinet Secretaries Join Senator Capito and Actress Halle Berry for Menopause Roundtable

West Virginia Department of Health (DH) Cabinet Secretary Sherri Young, D.O. MBA, FAAFP, and West Virginia Department of Human Services (DoHS) Cabinet Secretary Cynthia Persily, Ph.D., today joined U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito and actress Halle Berry for a roundtable discussion on menopause.

The event, held at the Kanawha County Public Library, brought together local leaders, health care professionals, and community members to address the critical issue of menopause care.

“Women have deserved more from our health care systems for far too long, but that’s about to change,” said Berry. “I’m thrilled to be in West Virginia and am grateful for Senator Capito’s leadership on the bipartisan Advancing Menopause and Mid-Life Women’s Health Act. I look forward to working alongside her to get it over the finish line.”

Today’s roundtable provided a platform to discuss the newly introduced Advancing Menopause Care and Mid-Life Women’s Health Act, a bipartisan bill co-sponsored by Senator Capito and advocated for by Berry. The legislation aims to bolster federal research on menopause, improve health care delivery, and enhance public awareness of midlife women’s health.

“Menopause is a fact of life for women and something we all deserve to know more about,” said Senator Capito. “Menopause can impact every aspect of a woman’s life – from their career to their relationships – and for too long, it has only been whispered about among our friends and health care providers. I’m thrilled to have Halle Berry join us in West Virginia to discuss this important issue that she has so fiercely advocated for through many efforts. Her voice, along with the expertise of the individuals we heard from at the roundtable, are so valuable as we work together to address the realities that women are facing every day.”

During the event, Secretary Young provided insights on how improving menopause care aligns with the State’s overall public health strategy, while Secretary Persily highlighted how West Virginia’s Medicaid program, operated by DoHS’s Bureau for Medical Services, could play a pivotal role in expanding access to meno-pause related health care services across the state.

“From a public health perspective, it’s crucial that we address menopause with the same seriousness and dedication as other major health transitions,” said Secretary Young. “By increasing education, research, and access to care, we can significantly improve the quality of life for women in West Virginia and ensure that no woman has to navigate this stage of life without the support and resources she needs.”

“We recognize that menopause is a significant health transition that requires dedicated resources and attention,” said Secretary Persily. “By collaborating with federal initiatives like this one, we can ensure that West Virginia women have access to the care they need, regardless of where they live. With an increasing number of women reaching menopause daily, the need for comprehensive care and support is more pressing than ever, and Medicaid can be a key player in making sure these services reach even our most rural communities.”

The discussion also touched on the broader implications of the bill for health care providers, emphasizing the need for improved training and education in menopause care. Currently, only 30% of U.S. residency programs offer a formal menopause curriculum, leaving many doctors unprepared to address this critical aspect of women’s health.