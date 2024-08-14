Paving crew scheduled for Big Horn Basin hot-mix patching

A Wyoming Department of Transportation asphalt paving crew is scheduled for hot-mix patching work beginning Monday, Aug. 19, in Big Horn County.

All work is dependent upon favorable weather conditions.

The WYDOT hot-mix asphalt patching work is scheduled on U.S. Highway 14 east of Greybull (milepost 4.9) on Aug. 19. Other patching work scheduled includes Wyoming 434 south of Ten Sleep (milepost 17.9) on Aug. 20-21; Wyoming 431 southeast of Meeteetse (milepost 17) on Aug. 22; U.S. Highway 20 south of Worland (mileposts 162.5, 154.9 and 153.3) on Aug. 26-27; and U.S. Highway 20 near Kirby (milepost 146.7) on Aug. 28.

More than 109 tons of hot-mix patching asphalt will be placed during the two-week mobile highway patching operation.

The WYDOT patching operation consists of a patching crew, a roller operator and numerous WYDOT trucks hauling hot asphalt pavement.

“Please obey posted speed limits during the patching operation, and obey flaggers and traffic control for safety’s sake. Drivers should expect short delays,” said WYDOT North District 5 Paving Foreman Shannon Armstrong of Basin.

Questions about this news release may be directed to WYDOT Public Relations Specialist Cody Beers at (307) 431-1803.