Thomas Cuisine Co-Hosts Inaugural Well-Being Think Tank for Life Plan Communities

BOISE, IDAHO, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Thomas Cuisine, a foodservice management company centered on REAL food, co-hosted the inaugural Well-Being Think Tank in downtown Boise from August 6th to 7th. The Well-Being Think Tank brought together industry leaders and experts to discuss the future of senior living, develop ground-breaking strategies for longevity and holistic living, and network with like-minded providers.

Thomas Cuisine partnered with Michele Holleran, a senior living industry expert and advisor, to organize this event and establish its theme: “Transforming Our Life Plan Communities into Healthy Living Zones.” Aligning with Thomas Cuisine’s REAL food mission, the Well-Being Think Tank featured educational sessions on the importance of nutrition in the senior living industry. To complement the event, Thomas Cuisine created a customized lunch and dinner experience, featuring nourishing meals that reflected their commitment to quality.

Chad Cantwell, Senior VP of Growth at Thomas Cuisine, shares, “As a foodservice partner, we have experienced firsthand the power of REAL food. We see every meal as an opportunity to nourish and thrive. In senior living communities, we love being able to provide nutritious food that tastes delicious while extending the golden years of those we serve. Part of our REAL food mission is educating on an individual scale to those we serve, and then as a whole, doing all we can to shape the future of the industry for the better.”

Speakers were selected across the senior living and the health and wellness industries, including Colin Milner, founder and CEO of the International Council on Active Aging; Ryan Frederick, internationally recognized thought leader and author specializing in healthy longevity; Greg Hunteman, President of Pi Architects; Ted Teele, CEO of Longevity Community Consultants; Terry Rogers, CEO of Westminster Communities of Florida; and Lexi Cole, Program Manager at the Tufts University Food Is Medicine Institute.

The speakers covered a wide array of topics, from “Wellness as a Business, Not an Afterthought” to “Converting Investments in Well-Being into Occupancy Gains.” Attendees participated in round-table discussions and gained insights into how many senior living communities are thriving with the well-being mindset, as well as took home resources and tips to make positive changes in their own programs and organizations.

During the Well-Being Think Tank, Terry Rogers, President and CEO of Westminster Communities of Florida, highlighted the critical role of nutrition in their mission to promote longevity. “At Westminster Communities, food is central to our focus on resident well-being. Dining is an essential part of daily life, which is why we prioritize real food and nutrition as key components of the foodservice approach in our current communities. Our dining program will also play a central role in our future plans for longevity communities, supporting residents' journeys toward living happy, healthy, and longer.”

With the success of the first Well-Being Think Tank, Thomas Cuisine has announced plans to host the event annually. To learn more about this year’s event, see Thomas Cuisine’s social media channels. To inquire about next year’s Well-Being Think Tank, reach out to the Thomas Cuisine team.

