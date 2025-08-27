Thomas Cuisine and West Valley-Mission Community College District Celebrate Grand Opening of Campus Cafés

Foodservice Management Company Prepares to Launch Nation’s First Universal Free Meal Program with West Valley College and Mission College

When students have access to healthy meals and welcoming spaces, the benefits extend far beyond campus.” — Bradley J. Davis, Chancellor at WVMCCD

SARATOGA, CA, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Thomas Cuisine is proud to join West Valley-Mission Community College District (WVMCCD) in celebrating the grand opening of two campus cafés and the launch of the nation’s first universal free meal program at a U.S. community college. The official ribbon-cutting ceremonies will take place on September 9 at West Valley College and September 10 at Mission College.

District leaders, educators, students, and community members will gather for the official celebrations. The events will feature remarks from Chancellor Bradley Davis, Board President Anne Kepner, and Thomas Cuisine President and CEO Alison Patt. Guests will have the opportunity to experience the newly renovated café spaces and enjoy a specially curated menu prepared by Thomas Cuisine’s culinary team.

“This grand opening marks the beginning of something much bigger — a dining experience rooted in equity, nourishment, and partnership,” shares Alison Patt, President and CEO of Thomas Cuisine. “Together with West Valley-Mission, we’re proud to create welcoming spaces where every student has access to real, nourishing food, supporting not just their health but their ability to thrive in every part of campus life.”

Launching this fall, the program guarantees every in-person student at West Valley College and Mission College has access to at least one fresh, nutritious meal per school day at no cost. Thomas Cuisine’s chefs and registered dietitians collaborated closely with the District to design delicious, nutrient-rich menus made from real, minimally processed ingredients. Every dish reflects the company’s commitment to scratch cooking, thoughtful sourcing, and hospitality that goes beyond the plate.

“When students have access to healthy meals and welcoming spaces, the benefits extend far beyond campus,” shares Bradley J. Davis, Chancellor at WVMCCD. “We are strengthening not only academic outcomes but also the health and vitality of the entire community we serve.”

The newly opened cafés — renovated to accommodate higher volume, accessibility, and engagement — were designed in collaboration with WVMCCD to meet evolving student needs. These modern, wellness-forward spaces will be central gathering places for daily connection, performance-based nutrition, and community activities, including chef demos and teaching kitchens.

“Our partnership with Thomas Cuisine brings together a shared commitment to fresh, scratch-made food and a genuine care for students,” adds Chancellor Bradley Davis. “By working side by side, we’ve created dining spaces that nourish, inspire, and reflect the inclusive spirit of West Valley and Mission Colleges.”

For those interested in attending the ribbon-cuttings, West Valley College will host its event on Tuesday, September 9, 2025 at 3:00pm at 14000 Fruitvale Ave, Saratoga, CA, and Mission College will host its celebration on Wednesday, September 10, 2025 at 3:00pm at 3000 Mission College Blvd, Santa Clara, CA. Both events are open to the public and media.

About Thomas Cuisine: Founded in 1986 by Thad Thomas, Thomas Cuisine is a privately-held foodservice management company on a mission to provide REAL food and genuine service. Their services extend to corporations, healthcare providers, independent schools, and senior living communities nationwide. Their team of culinarians, dietitians, and foodservice leaders focus on thoughtful sourcing, quality ingredients, and nourishing meals to make a REAL food difference.

About West Valley-Mission Community College District: Located in the heart of Silicon Valley, the West Valley-Mission Community College District serves more than 17,000 students through its two colleges: West Valley College in Saratoga and Mission College in Santa Clara. The District is dedicated to fostering innovative programs, equitable opportunities, and student-centered support services that empower individuals to reach their educational and career goals. For more information, visit www.wvm.edu.

