MSP Leonardtown Weekly Press Release 8/14/2024

Maryland State Police News Release

The following people were arrested for Driving Under the Influence:

On 8/5/2024, Russell, Richard Martin Jr., 22 of Hollywood, MD was arrested by Tpr Rosenblatt

On 8/5/2024, Hancock, Caleb Nathaniel, 22 of Leonardtown, MD was arrested by Tpr Rosenblatt

The following people were arrested for Open Warrants:

On 8/05/2024, Petzey-Coche, Jose Maria, 32 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by Tpr Taylor for driving/attempting to drive a motor vehicle on highway without required license and authorization.

On 8/10/2024, Bauckman, Braeden, 20 of California, MD was arrested by Tpr McLean for violating ex parte/protective order.

On 8/11/2024 Harrod, Shameka L, 32 of Cumberland, MD was arrested by S/T Oyler for CDS: Possess-not Cannabis, CDS possess paraphernalia, Poss cont and-place of confinement.

On 8/13/2024 Hernandez Maldonado, Steve Yair, 20 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by Oliva Flores for rifle/shotgun-possession w/ felony conviction.

 

