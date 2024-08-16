Orthopedic Spine Surgeon Dr. Michael Faloon Joins New York Spine Institute
Dr. Faloon will see patients in NYSI’s new office in West Orange, NJ
The world-renowned surgeons at NYSI have an exceptional reputation for treating patients with chronic pain. I look forward to being part of this exceptional team and providing care to new patients.”WESTBURY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The leadership of New York Spine Institute, (NYSI) are pleased to announce that Dr. Michael Faloon has recently joined our team. Dr. Faloon has an excellent reputation and by joining the NYSI team, the practice will be better positioned to accommodate the growing demand for its orthopedic and spinal surgery services in the New York and New Jersey region.
— Dr. Michael Faloon
Dr. Faloon is a board certified, fellowship-trained orthopedic spine surgeon who provides state-of-the-art, minimally invasive treatments and surgical correction of spinal pathologies. He has been in private and academic practice for 15 years. He will see patients at NYSI’s New York locations and the recently opened West Orange, NJ office.
“The world-renowned surgeons and professionals at NYSI have an exceptional reputation for treating patients with debilitating conditions and chronic pain. They are committed to providing care that achieves positive outcomes, restoring patient health and living pain free. Over the course of my career, I have seen the evolution of spinal surgical techniques, honing procedures down to be less invasive and allowing patients to regain mobility and their quality of life. I look forward to being part of this exceptional team and providing care to new patients,” said Dr. Michael Faloon.
“We welcome Dr. Faloon to New York Spine Institute. We are certain that he will be an asset to our organization and will advance our practice across the New York Metro area. Dr. Faloon is a professional with a deep wealth of medical knowledge and experience. Having been in private practice for 15 years, he has been treating patients of all ages who are facing different operative and non-operative conditions,” said Dr. Alexandre B. de Moura, Director, New York Spine Institute.
Dr. Faloon received his bachelor’s degree from the University of Notre Dame and his doctorate in medicine and residency from Rutgers University-New Jersey Medical School and Seton Hall University. He completed his fellowship in spine surgery from New York Hospital for Special Surgery.
Dr. Faloon also serves on the clinical faculty for NYU and Seton Hall University and is an attending spine surgeon at NYU Langone, Lenox Hill, Valley Hospital, Morristown Medical Center, Holy Name Hospital and Saint Barnabas Medical Center. He has lectured both nationally and internationally on complex spine disorders with a focus on minimally invasive surgical techniques and scoliosis surgery. He is well published in the highest accredited academic journals on Pubmed. Dr. Faloon also volunteers his expertise in underserved nations for children with complex scoliosis deformities.
NYSI is one of the New York Metropolitan area’s largest centers for multi-specialty spine, orthopedic and pain management care and treatment. With over eight locations in New York City, Westchester, Long Island and New Jersey, the experts at NYSI treat hundreds of patients every day. For more information about NYSI or to schedule a visit with Dr. Faloon, please visit, https://www.nyspine.com/.
###
About The New York Spine Institute
NYSI is one of the Tri-State Area’s largest, multi-specialty spine and orthopedic center of excellence. We strive to bring high quality providers and care together to meet the needs of an ever-growing population of patients living in chronic pain, debilitating orthopedic conditions and complex spinal diagnosis. Returning you to your quality of life is our number one priority. For more information about NYSI, please visit, https://www.nyspine.com/.
Bill Corbett Jr.
Corbett Public Relations
+1 516-428-9327
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube