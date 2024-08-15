The Appointment of Scott Butler, VP Higher Education

PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NGU Sports Lighting is pleased to announce the appointment of Scott Butler as Vice President, Higher Education.

In his newly created role, Scott will be responsible for the strategic development of the college and university market on a national basis.

Scott provides over 18 years’ experience in the scoreboard, LED lighting display and athletic facility equipment industry holding various sales and leadership positions.

A former college basketball player and coach from JUCO ranks to NCAA Division I, in 2006 Scott began his sales career working for Nevco Sports covering a multi-state territory for 7 years before taking on an expanded national sales role. In 2021, Scott founded CB Orange Athletic Solutions, transitioning to a Nevco Sports Factory Agent and distributor while expanding into the sports lighting and athletic equipment disciplines.

“Working with Scott and his company as a successful Market Partner for the past 2 years, I am excited to have Scott join us in a senior role at NGU to further develop and expand the collegiate customer base.” said NGU EVP of Business Development & Partner, Tony Saraceni.

Scott resides in the Pittsburgh, PA with his wife Dawn, their two sons Carson and Bryce and Pug Winston.

About NGU Sports Lighting. NGU Sports Lighting is a solid-state LED sports lighting total solutions provider, from Design planning, system implementation and support. NGU is a market leader specializing in providing sports lighting solutions for all ranges of indoor and outdoor sports and recreational venues nationally. NGU’s vision is to be the number one solution provider as reviewed by their customers.