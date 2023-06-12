NGU Sports Lighting, LLC Announces New VP of Strategic Growth

NGU Sports Lighting is pleased to announce the appointment of Kimberly Campbell as its VP of Strategic Growth.

PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- NGU Sports Lighting is pleased to announce the appointment of Kimberly Campbell as its VP of Strategic Growth.

In her new role, Kimberly will be responsible for developing trusted relationships with existing and new national partners.

Kimberly is a passionate sales leader and proven relationship manager, with a career spanning over 25 years at Tempur-Sealy International (formerly Tempur-Pedic North America) where she built a strong foundation of experience in strategic thinking, process improvement and change management.

Holding various roles ranging from Medical Sales Administrator, National Sales Trainer, Territory Manager & Key Account Manager, she was instrumental in helping shape one of the original iconic disruptor brands in sleep, Tempur-Pedic. From her start there in 1996, she made significant contributions in growing that brand from a small entrepreneurial $20M business, to more than a $4B + global business today.

In her most recent role, she held the position of East Regional Sales Director, Tempur-Sealy International, where she & her direct team were responsible for deploying strategic sales & marketing initiatives across KY, TN, IN, VA, NC & SC. She has been recognized with numerous awards over the course of her career for leadership & excellence in Sales Training, Sales Performance and Leading Change.

“We are thrilled to have Kimberly in this role,” said NGU Sports Lighting CEO, Mike Lorenz. “Kimberly’s many qualities and leadership will be invaluable as we continue to grow and expand our business. We look forward to her contributions as we pursue our vision of being the number one customer rated sports lighting company.”

Kimberly currently resides in Lexington, KY where she enjoys spending time with her family, volunteering with Habitat for Humanity & God's Pantry, and cheering on the UK Wildcats.

About NGU Sports Lighting: NGU Sports Lighting is a solid state LED sports lighting total solutions provider. We specialize in providing lighting solutions for all types of sports and recreational venues - indoor / outdoor including football, baseball, soccer, and more. With a dedication to innovation and excellence, our vision is to be the number one solution provider - as judged by our customers.

