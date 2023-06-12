NGU Sports Lighting, LLC Announces new VP of Market Partners

NGU Sports Lighting is pleased to announce the appointment of Brian Johnson as its VP of Market Partners.

PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- NGU Sports Lighting is pleased to announce the appointment of Brian Johnson as its VP of Market Partners.

In his new role, Brian will be responsible for developing trusted relationships with existing and new market partners on a national basis.

After earning his BA degree at Alfred University in 1994, Brian started his career in the lacrosse industry initially as a technical representative for Brine Inc., developing and fostering new relationships and driving growth in numerous markets worldwide. After a successful career he joined Nike, Inc. where he led the brand’s entry into the lacrosse category with the creation of Nike Lacrosse. His strong and longstanding relationships at the collegiate, high school, international and club levels helped drive and position Nike as the market leader in several critical categories such as footwear, uniforms, training apparel, and sticks and equipment with licensee partner, STX LLC.

In 2018 Brian entered an entrepreneurial phase where he played leading roles with two emerging growth business in the sports industries. In his various leadership roles he developed key partnerships and sales teams supporting new business growth.

“We are excited to have Brian on our team” said NGU Sports Lighting CEO, Mike Lorenz. “Brian brings a strong relationship based focus and coupled with his past experiences and leadership skills will be invaluable as we continue to grow and expand our business. We look forward to his support as we grow our business.”

Brian resides in Upstate NY with his wife Danielle, and their seven children. He enjoys fishing, and the outdoors, and can often be found on the sidelines of his children’s sports events cheering them on.

About NGU Sports Lighting. NGU Sports Lighting is a solid state LED sports lighting total solutions provider. We specialize in providing lighting solutions for all types of sports and recreational venues - Indoors / outdoor, including football, baseball, basketball, tennis and more. With a dedication to innovation and excellence, our vision is to be the number one solution provider, as judged by our customers.