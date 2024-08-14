MPD Searching for Suspect in Northwest Retail Theft

The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying a suspect in a retail theft offense.

On July 17, 2024, at approximately 2:00 p.m., the suspect entered a retail establishment located in the 1600 block of 14th Street, Northwest, and stole merchandise from two different locations. The suspect then fled the scene.

The suspect was captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photo below:

Anyone who can identify this suspect or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24109612

###