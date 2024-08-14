Submit Release
Newly Built 11 Bedroom Luxury Beachfront Home in the Cayman Islands Offered at Auction

Luxury home Timeless Paradise offered at auction by G3 Auctions

Timeless Paradise on Grand Cayman offered at auction by G3 Auctions

Cayman Islands beachfront mansion offered at auction by G3 Auctions

Originally listed for $25 million, Timeless Paradise in located in Rum Point, Grand Cayman.

PALM BEACH, FLORIDA, USA, August 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- G3 Auctions, in cooperation with listing brokers Harriet Lott of Ten Sails and Shanice Ebanks of Provenance Properties, is offering one of the finest homes in the Cayman Islands at auction. Timeless Paradise is ideal for large families or as a corporate retreat. Steps away from the ocean, the home offers more than 15,000 square feet of luxurious living, and is loaded with amenities, including: 17-seat cinema, heated infinity edge pool, large fitness room, 100kW generator, 60,000 gallon cistern, game room, and sauna. Built of solid concrete at an elevation of 18 feet, Timeless Paradise would make for an excellent rental, and is offered turnkey furnished.

The deadline to bid on Timeless Paradise is August 31st at 5 p.m.. For more information, visit G3auctions.com or call 1-678-333-3000. Timeless Paradise is part of G3 Auctions’ $460 million Tropical Getaway Summer Auction Event, featuring 14 of the finest properties in the Caribbean and a superyacht.

Newly Built 11 Bedroom Luxury Beachfront Home in the Cayman Islands Offered at Auction

