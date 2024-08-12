12 August 2024

646

Telephone conversation was held between the President of Turkmenistan and the Prime Minister of Japan

On August 12, 2024, a telephone conversation took place between the President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov and Prime Minister of Japan Fumio Kishida.

After the exchange of warm greetings, the interlocutors expressed satisfaction with the opportunity to discuss in detail pertinent issues of Turkmen-Japanese cooperation.

During the conversation, President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov emphasized that Turkmenistan highly appraises the level of the interstate relations with Japan and attaches special importance to their further development in all priority fields.

At the same time, the sides reaffirmed their interest for Turkmenistan-Japan cooperation not only on a bilateral basis, but also within the framework of respected international organizations, initially, the United Nations.

The Prime Minister of Japan also noted with satisfaction the high level of interstate relations and stressed the need to develop further bilateral ties, as well as expand cooperation between the two countries on the platform of international organizations.

During the conversation, it was noted that the intensification of trade and economic cooperation hold an important position in the Turkmen-Japanese dialog.

At the end of the telephone conversation, President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov and Prime Minister of Japan Fumio Kishida wished each other good health, prosperity and great success in their responsible state work.