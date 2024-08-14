State Visit by President Tharman Shanmugaratnam to the Republic of the Philippines, 15 to 17 August 2024, and Working Visits to Geneva and Paris, 20 to 23 August 2024

President Tharman Shanmugaratnam will make a State Visit to the Republic of the Philippines from 15 to 17 August 2024, at the invitation of President of the Republic of the Philippines Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. President Tharman’s State Visit commemorates the 55th anniversary of the establishment of Singapore-Philippines diplomatic relations.

2 President Tharman will also make a working visit to Geneva, Switzerland from 20 to 22 August 2024 to participate in the meetings of the World Economic Forum (WEF)’s Board of Trustees and International Business Council, and to meet Overseas Singaporeans at a National Day Reception. He will follow this with a visit to Paris, France on 23 August 2024 to support Team SG athletes who will be competing in the Paralympic Games.

State Visit to the Philippines (15 to 17 August 2024)

3 President Tharman will receive a ceremonial welcome at Malacañang Palace on 15 August and call on President Marcos Jr., who will host a State Banquet. The two Presidents will witness the exchange of Memoranda of Understanding (MOUs) between Singapore and Philippines on Healthcare Workers and carbon credits.

4 President Tharman will also receive a briefing by Secretary of Environment and Natural Resources Maria Antonia Yulo-Loyzaga, on the Philippines’ plans for sustainability of water and other natural assets, and possible areas for bilateral cooperation. President Tharman will in addition visit the ASEAN Center for Biodiversity (ACB) and International Rice Research Institute (IRRI) for briefings on their efforts in promoting sustainable agriculture and biodiversity conservation, and how both countries can collaborate in these areas.

5 President Tharman will participate in a closed-door roundtable hosted by the Asia Society Philippines and Makati Business Club to discuss global developments and economic challenges facing the region. President Tharman will also attend the Singapore Red Cross’s 75th anniversary exhibition in Manila and a National Day Reception with Overseas Singaporeans based in the Philippines.

6 President Tharman will be accompanied by Mrs Jane Ittogi Shanmugaratnam, Minister for Sustainability and the Environment and Minister-in-charge of Trade Relations Grace Fu, Minister for Health Ong Ye Kung, Members of Parliament Henry Kwek and Mariam Jaafar, as well as officials from President’s Office, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Trade and Industry and Ministry of Health, and the Economic Development Board.

Working Visits to Geneva, Switzerland and Paris, France (20 to 23 August 2024)

7 President Tharman will visit Geneva, Switzerland from 20 to 22 August 2024 to attend meetings of the World Economic Forum (WEF) Board of Trustees and International Business Council. He will also meet with senior business and philanthropic leaders from various countries, and Overseas Singaporeans based in Switzerland at a National Day Reception.

8 President Tharman will visit Paris, France on 23 August 2024. He will meet and give support to the Singapore athletes participating in the Paralympic Games.

9 President Tharman will be accompanied in Geneva and Paris by Mrs Jane Ittogi Shanmugaratnam, officials from President’s Office, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and the Economic Development Board.

10 During President Tharman’s absence, Mr Eddie Teo, Chairman of the Council of Presidential Advisers, will exercise the functions of the Office of the President.

