MEC Tertuis Simmers outlines commitment and plans to commence construction of the next phase in Airport precinct housing development

On Tuesday, 13 August 2024, the Western Cape Provincial Minister of Infrastructure, Tertuis Simmers, met with community leaders and councillors of Ward 40 in Cape Town.

The meeting focused on the Airport precinct informal settlements' main site, which consists of the following areas: Kanana, Vukuzenzele, Barcelona, Europe, the Airport infills and New Rest. The meeting provided a status report of the development which is earmarked to create nearly 8 000 housing opportunities, which includes beneficiaries from other wards within the City of Cape Town.

An update was provided on the legal matter relating to the small-scale farmers who have unlawfully occupied a section of Welmoed Estate, which is land that is earmarked for one of the development’s relocation sites. The unlawful occupation of the land has hindered the next phase of the relocation plan for the qualifying beneficiaries.

The relocation and development plan are structured for the relocation of 3 000 households to iThemba and Welmoed sites respectively; a phased approach which will include, but not be limited to, the development of Kanana and Barcelona informal settlements.

As part of a joint initiative, an agreement was made between the Western Cape Department of Infrastructure and the City of Cape Town to devolve some of the projects and have the local government sphere act as the implementing agent. Minister Simmers also confirmed to the delegation that construction at the Luyolo and Tambo infill projects will recommence before the end of the 2024/25 financial year.

This follows disruptions in construction due to intimidation, and criminal and extortion-related incidents at the sites which resulted in multiple construction workers being victims of shooting incidents in 2022. This project will yield 481 housing opportunities for beneficiaries sourced from Gxagxa, Luyolo, New Rest, Lusaka infills, and qualifying backyard dwellers from the neighbouring Gugulethu and Mannenberg communities. The installation of bulk services at the Airport infills is 90% completed.

In addition, other issues that have been encountered in the implementation of this project, include the invasion of three parcels of land which were earmarked for housing development, by non-qualifying beneficiaries. On this matter, the Minister urged the leaders and community members to take up the role of active partners in these projects.

Minister Simmers concluded the meeting expressing his department’s determination to complete this project. “I want to emphasise that our commitment to delivering quality housing opportunities remains unwavering. We are determined to overcome the challenges we face, whether they are related to legal disputes, unlawful occupations or criminal activities that have disrupted our progress. The partnership between the provincial and local governments is a critical step forward in accelerating delivery and ensuring that every beneficiary receives the home they deserve. We call on our communities to stand with us as active partners in this journey. Together, we can build a better, more equitable future for all.”

Media queries:

Mr. Melt Botes

Spokesperson for Provincial Minister Tertuis Simmers

Melchior.Botes@westerncape.gov.za

Tel: 021 483 8067

Cell: 082 431 0068

Mr. Jandré Bakker

Head of Communication

Department of Infrastructure

E-mail: Jandre.Bakker@westerncape.gov.za