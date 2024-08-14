Keystone Clinic & Surgery Highlights Commitment to Comprehensive Paediatric Care in Singapore

Led by Medical Director Dr. Jackie Lam, the clinic offers services that match the high standards of children's emergency departments in Singapore.

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, August 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Keystone Clinic & Surgery underscores its dedication to children's health by providing comprehensive paediatric care that addresses both acute and developmental needs.

Led by Medical Director Dr. Jackie Lam, the clinic offers services that match the high standards of children's emergency departments, ensuring exceptional care for the young patients of Singapore.

“Children have unique medical needs due to their immature immune systems, which make them more susceptible to a wide range of common viruses and illnesses that can spread from person to person, says Dr. Jackie Lam. “At Keystone Clinic & Surgery, we understand the critical importance of choosing a medical provider capable of patiently consulting with the child and executing thorough examinations to accurately diagnose the reasons behind each symptom. Accurate and prompt diagnosis is crucial, as untreated conditions can lead to serious, and sometimes fatal, complications.”

Previously practicing at KK Women's and Children's Hospital’s (KKH) Children’s Emergency, Dr. Jackie Lam continues to contribute his expertise at KKH during his free time.

Dr. Lam highlights the clinic’s approach to both acute and ongoing paediatric care, stating, “At Keystone Clinic & Surgery, we prioritise not only the accurate diagnosis and prompt treatment of acute conditions but also the overall developmental progress of each child. Our specialised team is dedicated to addressing urgent medical needs while also supporting each child’s growth and development.”

Key features of Keystone Clinic & Surgery’s paediatric care include:

Accurate Diagnosis and Prompt Treatment: Advanced diagnostic tools and methods for precise results, including same-day point-of-care testing for influenza and dengue.

Emergency Care for Acute Conditions: For acutely vomiting children, Keystone’s doctors are trained to administer ondansetron via intramuscular injections or oral routes to prevent dehydration. For prolonged fevers, the clinic conducts comprehensive testing with blood samples and nasal swabs for extended virus panels.

Developmental Screening and Support: Emphasis on childhood development, including physical growth and progress in gross motor, fine motor, social, and speech skills. Keystone’s developmental screenings help identify potential delays or disabilities early, ensuring that children receive the necessary support and services to reach their full potential.

Keystone Clinic & Surgery remains committed to being a cornerstone of paediatric healthcare in Singapore. By focusing on both immediate and long-term needs, it ensures that every child receives the highest level of care in a supportive and compassionate environment.

About Keystone Clinic & Surgery

Keystone Clinic & Surgery continues to be dedicated in delivering exceptional medical services with a special focus on paediatric care in Singapore. The clinic emphasises accurate diagnosis, prompt treatment, and developmental support to meet the diverse needs of children in the community.

