Protecting the rights of refugees and asylum seekers in Morocco

Desiree Gertrude Etobe and Margaux Gruaz are UN Volunteers with the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) in Morocco. Belonging to opposite parts of the world, Cameroon and Switzerland, what ties them together is volunteering to protect the rights and well-being of refugees and asylum seekers following the devastating 6.9 magnitude earthquake in Morocco.

“It was stressful as I was far from my family, and we didn't know how intense the aftershocks were going to be,” recounts Cameroonian, Desiree Gertrude Etobe, an Associate Protection Officer on the challenges encountered on both personal and professional levels due to the earthquake. Professionally, rapid response was crucial. “The difficulties were overcome with the support of colleagues and friends, but also with the help of emergency management tools provided by UNHCR, psychosocial support from United Nations Volunteers and other partners.”

The earthquake damaged nearly 3,000 villages in the High Atlas Mountains in September 2023, affecting over 2.8 million people. To respond to the disaster, UNHCR internally activated a crisis cell to coordinate with its partners and refugee communities and activated two emergency hotlines. Among over 20,000 persons of concern across Morocco including 10,280 refugees (as of 31 December 2023), were directly impacted by the earthquake.

“The office quickly organized an emergency team based in Marrakech, with our implementing partners and our colleagues in the Rabat office providing holistic support. A situation assessment was carried out and responses were put in place to support refugee families affected by the earthquake,” says Gertrude. Up to 700 persons of concern living in affected areas were identified and benefited from support to cover their most basic needs.

Desiree Gertrude Etobe (right), UN Volunteer Associate Protection Officer with UNHCR. © UNV, 2021

Gertrude supports refugees and asylum-seekers by monitoring political, social, economic and cultural developments, and identifying potential impacts on their protection needs. She makes sure that diverse groups' perspectives, including women and minority groups, are integrated into the protection strategy.

Throughout her assignment, Gertrude has been a strong advocate for refugee participation in UNHCR Morocco programmes. She has always pushed for refugees to be at the center of all our activities.” Sandra Flores, Protection Officer with UNHCR, Morocco.

Margaux Gruaz is a fully funded UN Volunteer from Switzerland. She is in Refugee Status Determination and supports asylum-seekers in their application process by interviewing them and assessing their eligibility according to the 1951 Refugee Convention.

“I have a lot of interactions with refugees during interviews. Their stories touch me deeply, and their resilience and courage inspire me the most,” shares Margaux. For her, these interviews are both a privilege and a challenge, revealing the trauma and horrors asylum seekers endure. “You learn many things from these interviews, on different regions, on different conflicts, on legal aspects of different countries.”



After the earthquake, Margaux assisted persons of concern seeking support through a dedicated hotline, referring those injured or who lost their homes to UNHCR’s national partners for medical and housing assistance. “Their vulnerability is exacerbated by living in less resistant places, and the earthquake added to their struggles,” she notes.

Margaux is a dedicated humanitarian who ensures that every individual she interviews feels safe and heard, creating an environment of trust and respect. She is meticulous in following up on their specific needs, providing tailored support whenever possible to help them better deal with the challenges they face." Sarra Sabbah, Refugee Status Determination Officer with UNHCR, Morocco.

Gertrude and Margaux are united around one common goal — humanitarian support and the protection of human rights. On World Humanitarian Day, as we observe the solemnity of the day with the theme Act for Humanity, what remains unwavering is the spirit of volunteers at the fore of humanitarian action.