'Awaji GODZILLA Festival 2024 in Autumn' Event Begins Sept 2nd at Anime Park Nijigen no Mori

Anime park Nijigen no Mori in Hyogo will host "Awaji GODZILLA Festival 2024" from Sept 2 to Nov 24, immersing visitors in Godzilla and Japanese culture.

AWAJI CITY, HYOGO PREFECTURE, JAPAN, August 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Anime park Nijigen no Mori, located in Hyogo Prefectural Awaji Island Park in Japan, has announced the special event "Awaji GODZILLA Festival 2024 in Autumn" to take place at its popular attraction "Godzilla Interception Operation" from Saturday, September 2nd to Sunday, November 24th, immersing guests and Godzilla fans in the world of Godzilla and Japanese culture.

During the event, "Premium Ticket" holders will be eligible to participate in three games. In addition to the "Archery Challenge", based on the story of the Godzilla Interception Operation mission, and the "Tosenkyo Challenge", based on a traditional Japanese fan-tossing game, both of which were introduced at last year's event, a new ball-tossing "Kendama Challenge" will be made available. Nijigen no Mori original Godzilla merch featuring traditional Japanese designs will be gifted to participants based on their results in the games.

■Overview: Awaji GODZILLA Festival 2024 in Autumn

Event Duration: Saturday, September 2nd – Sunday, November 24th

Content: Premium Ticket holders will be eligible to participate in three games, with prizes based on results of the games.

[Games]

1. Archery Challenge – shoot arrows at the Godzilla targets in this game based on the story of Godzilla Interception Operation.

2. Tosenkyo Challenge – toss folding paper fans at the targets in this traditional Japanese game.

3. Kendama Challenge – land the ball on the wooden spike using a traditional Japanese ball-tossing toy.

Prices: Adult Tickets (ages 12 and above) – 11,300 to 12,100 yen

Child Tickets (ages 5 to 11) – 9,600 to 10,000 yen

(Children must be accompanied by an adult guardian)

Novelties: Nijigen no Mori original Godzilla backpack is included.

Homepage: https://nijigennomori.com/en/godzilla_awajishima/

■Overview: Godzilla Interception Operation

Godzilla Interception Operation is a unique attraction at anime park Nijigen no Mori, themed around a "life-sized" statue measuring 120 meters in length of Godzilla making landfall on Awaji Island. Visitors join an organization known as the National Awaji Island Institute of Godzilla Disaster (NIGOD) and take on missions to subdue the monster with a zipline plunging right into the monster's jaws, and blasting away dangerous Godzilla cells in a shooting game.

The attraction features the world's first permanent Godzilla museum, as well as "Kaiju no Mori", an indoor area for young children to enjoy free play with around 50 different kinds of kaiju soft plastic models. There is also a range of NIGOD merchandise and special Godzilla-themed food and drink available for purchase. Find the world's largest Godzilla making landfall on Awaji Island!

■Reference: Godzilla-themed Room "Monster Land" at Grand Chariot Hokutoshichisei 135°

To mark Godzilla's 70th anniversary, luxury villa "Grand Chariot Hokutoshichisei 135°" has unveiled "Monster Land", a room featuring a cast of famous monsters that have appeared in Godzilla movies over the past several decades. The interior features tapestries and other furnishings depicting past iterations of Godzilla and other popular monsters from the franchise, as well as a glimpse of a life-size Godzilla through the window. Special techniques applied creating the images means they take on a different appearance depending on lighting, giving the room distinct atmospheres during day and night. This room is designed to entertain guests throughout their stay. Those who find all the monsters hidden inside the room are granted the chance to take on a special mission and obtain exclusive bonus items.

For details: https://awaji-grandchariot.com/room/3416/

TM & © TOHO CO., LTD.