H.R. 2574, EMS Counts Act

H.R. 2574 would require the Office of Management and Budget to consider dividing the general occupational category of firefighters into four subcategories when it next revises the Standard Occupational Classification (SOC) system, as follows: 

  • Firefighters; 
  • Firefighters/EMTs (or emergency medical technicians); 
  • Firefighters/Paramedics; and
  •  Firefighters, All Other. 

The SOC system is a federal statistical standard used to classify workers into occupational categories for the purpose of collecting, calculating, and disseminating data. 

