Gov. Jim Justice orders flags to be flown at half-staff on Wednesday, August 14, in honor of former Delegate Ron Fragale

CHARLESTON, WV — Gov. Jim Justice has ordered all United States and West Virginia flags at the Capitol Complex and state-owned facilities in Harrison County to be displayed at half-staff from dawn to dusk on Wednesday, August 14, 2024, in commemoration of the distinguished life and service of former West Virginia Delegate, Ron Fragale.
Ron Fragale, born on August 3, 1950, in Clarksburg, WV, graduated from Washington Irving High School in 1968 and earned a bachelor’s degree from Davis and Elkins College in 1972. He went on to earn a master’s degree from West Virginia University in 1974.
He served as a teacher and coach in the Harrison County School System for over 30 years. Fragale represented Harrison County in the WV House of Delegates from 1990 until 2014.
Fragale is survived by his wife, Christine, their daughter, Veronica, his sisters, and several nieces and nephews.
