Gov. Justice announces launch of the inaugural West Virginia Healthy Habits School Contest

Contest Details:

Launch Date: August

Deadline to Apply: November 5, 2024

Award Ceremonies at Top Three Schools: December

Objective: The West Virginia Healthy Habits School Contest challenges schools to showcase their innovative approaches in promoting health and wellness. By highlighting these efforts, the initiative seeks to inspire others and foster statewide improvements in health outcomes.

Prizes:

First Prize: $2,500

Second Prize: $1,000

Third Prize: $500

How to Enter:

Participating schools are invited to submit a two-minute video via an electronic form link provided by the West Virginia Department of Education showcasing their creative initiatives to enhance health within their school or community. The entry form link will be made available in late August to kick-off the 2024-2025 school year. A written summary of the school’s efforts may accompany the entry.

Judging criteria will focus on creativity alongside the school's commitment to promoting wellness. Members of the judging panel will include representatives from the West Virginia Department of Health, Department of Education, and AETNA Better Health of West Virginia.

The contest is open to all West Virginia elementary schools.

Utilization of Prize Money:

The awarded funds provided by Aetna Better Health of West Virginia can be used by winning schools to further support their health initiatives, such as purchasing sports equipment or enhancing playground facilities.

“We’re proud to be associated with the Healthy Habits Schools Challenge,” Todd White, CEO of Aetna Better Health of West Virginia, said. “Prevention and wellness are paramount in leading a healthy life. This contest is a wonderful opportunity for the students around the state to demonstrate how they are striving to improve their lives and to showcase their efforts to others.”