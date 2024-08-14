Gov. Justice announces STOP Violence Against Women grant awards

CHARLESTON, WV — Gov. Jim Justice announced today that he has awarded $1,124,446.00 in STOP Violence Against Women program grant funds to 21 projects across West Virginia. The purpose of these funds is to establish or enhance teams whose core members include victim service providers, law enforcement, and prosecution to improve the criminal justice system’s response to violence against women. The grants provide personnel, equipment, training, technical assistance, and information systems for the establishment or enhancement of these teams. Additionally, statewide projects are funded to provide training and educational opportunities for all victim service providers, law enforcement, prosecution, and court personnel throughout the state. These funds are provided by the U.S. Department of Justice, Office on Violence Against Women, and are administered by the Justice and Community Services Section of the West Virginia Division of Administrative Services. Funds were awarded to the following: West Virginia Coalition Against Domestic Violence, Inc. — $46,645.00

These funds will provide outreach, training, and technical assistance opportunities for STOP Teams, advocates, employers, communities of faith, and other allied professionals. West Virginia Foundation for Rape Information and Services — $171,074.00

These funds will assist in strengthening the services to sexual assault and stalking victims through enhanced training, collaboration, resource development, and technical assistance. Supreme Court of Appeals of West Virginia — $56,694.00

These funds will provide for the expansion of the Victim Outreach Remote Technology Project to improve the court’s response to violent crimes against women through training and increasing virtual access for victims/survivors to the state court system. West Virginia Prosecuting Attorneys Institute — $74,280.00

These funds will be used to continue to develop and strengthen prosecution strategies and best practices, as well as improve prosecution-based victim services in cases involving violence against women. Putnam County Commission — $27,332.00

These funds will provide for the continuation of domestic violence investigation, follow up services, and training. Rape and Domestic Violence Information Center — $66,564.00

These funds will provide for the development of best practices for survivors and allowing participation in meetings, collaborations, training, and awareness events. Rape and Domestic Violence Information Center — $30,424.00

These funds will assist with building a more coordinated and informed community response to victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, dating violence, stalking, and holding perpetrators accountable for their crimes. Comprehensive Women's Service Council, Inc. — $32,709.00

These funds will provide comprehensive assistance to victims of violence, sexual assault, and stalking in Cabell County by providing effective prosecution, victimadvocacy, legal advocacy, crisis intervention, support services, training, evidence collection. Family Refuge Center — $31,634.00

These funds will be used to improve and enhance advocacy for victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, stalking, and teen dating violence through collaboration in Greenbrier County. Family Refuge Center — $30,692.00

These funds will be used to improve and enhance advocacy for victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, stalking, and teen dating violence through collaboration in Monroe County. Tug Valley Recovery Shelter Association, Inc. — $80,345.00

These funds will provide services for victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, stalking, and dating violence. HOPE, Inc. — $59,373.00

These funds will be used to continue a multidisciplinary approach to fighting the problems of domestic violence, sexual assault, stalking, and dating violence. HOPE, Inc. — $49,376.00

These funds will be used to continue a multidisciplinary approach to fighting the problems of domestic violence, sexual assault, stalking, dating violence, elder abuse, and human trafficking. Women's Aid in Crisis, Inc. — $22,550.00

These funds will be used to provide services to end violence against women by working together as a multidisciplinary team to provide unduplicated, continuous, safe, trauma- informed and victim-centered services with specific outreach to underserved women. Family Crisis Intervention Center — $19,667.00

These funds will provide for the continuation to support a full-time advocate addressing the needs of victims of domestic violence, sexual violence, stalking and human trafficking. Family Crisis Intervention Center — $17,147.00

The funds will provide for a multi-agency approach in addressing the ever-present problems of family violence in general and violence against women specifically. Logan County Commission — $24,436.00

These funds will provide a part-time Assistant Prosecuting Attorney dedicated to the prosecution of domestic violence, sexual assault, stalking, and dating violence and overtime pay for deputies to serve domestic violence petitions.