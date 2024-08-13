Submit Release
Diamond Scientific CEO Hits Jiu Jitsu Blue Belt at 70

I encourage everyone I know not to give up on their dreams and to pursue them no matter what age”
— Ramon Rivera
COCOA, FL, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ramon Rivera, CEO of Diamond Scientific, earned his Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu (BJJ) Blue Belt at a ceremony held at Gracie Barra Jiu Jitsu in Rockledge. This achievement comes after two years of dedicated training, during which Rivera faced and overcame several injuries to reach this milestone.

Reflecting on his accomplishment, Rivera said, "After two years with a few injuries, I was finally able to accomplish my goal of receiving my Blue Belt. I'm humbled to have earned this under the tutorship of Professor Alex Nasciemento, a 4th-degree black belt, and with the support of Master Carlos Gracie, Jr., founder of Gracie Barra. The dedication from the leadership at Gracie Barra, the well-structured training plans, and the ability to advance based on merit were incredibly rewarding. They don't give these belts away—you have to work hard and earn them."

Rivera feels his journey in BJJ is a testament to his perseverance and commitment to lifelong learning and personal growth. "I encourage everyone I know not to give up on their dreams and to pursue them no matter what age. My next step is working towards an advanced belt in BJJ," he said.

Ramon Rivera is the CEO of Diamond Scientific, a Veteran Owned-VOSB, DOT-DBE company. We constantly seek opportunities and products that will contribute to a better world. By providing equipment that will offer environmental benefits, as well as cost benefits to those pursuing alternative energy solutions, we hope to do our part to lessen the impact of energy production on our environment and climate.

