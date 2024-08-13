Submit Release
Speed limit to lower on WYO 50 Skyline Drive in Gillette

Gillette, Wyo – The Wyoming Department of Transportation will be lowering the speed limit of WY 50 between Westover Road and Lakeway Road from 55 MPH to 45 MPH.

A request was driven by safety concerns from citizens, local elected officials, and the Wyoming Highway Patrol, specifically at the intersection of WYO 50 and Boxelder Road.  The concern was that the current speed limit of 55 mph was not appropriate and was creating a safety issue.  The entire 55 mph zone from mile marker 1.80 to 2.90 was studied to determine the appropriate speed.

Data collected from the study indicated that reducing the speed limit from 55 mph to 45 mph from Westover Road to Force/4-J Road would improve the safety of that route and address the public's concerns. 

WYDOT traffic will be replacing the speed limit signs the week of August 19.  Warning flags attached to the new speed limit signs will be placed to aid in bringing awareness to the change in speed limit.

