St Johnsbury / Multiple Charges
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24A4006224
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Adam Aremburg
STATION: St Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 8/12/2024 at approximately 0422 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Knights Ln, Barnet
VIOLATION: MULTIPLE SEE BELOW
ACCUSED: Jacob Olcott
AGE: 31
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: W. Burke, VT
VIOLATIONS: Reckless endangerment, Simple Assault, Abuse of Vulnerable Adult
VICTIM: Patrick McWilliams
AGE: 68
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barnet, VT
VIOLATIONS: Reckless endangerment, Simple Assault
VICTIM: Niamh Johnston-McWilliams
AGE: 24
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barnet, VT
VIOLATIONS: Reckless endangerment, Simple Assault
VICTIM: Joseph Wray
AGE: 24
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Dover, NH
VIOLATIONS: Operation without consent of owner
VICTIM: Sorcha Johnston-McWilliams
AGE: 32
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barnet, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 8/12/24 at approximately 0422 hours, Troopers from the St Johnsbury Barracks responded to the report of a stolen vehicle being located at a residence in Barnet and the operator fleeing the scene after getting the vehicle stuck in a ditch.
Through investigation Trooper’s learned the operator of the vehicle was Jacob Olcott. Patrick McWilliams, Niamh Johnston-McWilliams and Joseph Wray reported being struck by the vehicle as Olcott was attempting to leave the area in the vehicle. Troopers were unable to locate Olcott on scene.
On 8/13/24 at approximately 1142 hours, St Johnsbury Probation and Parole contacted VSP St Johnsbury to notify them Olcott was in their lobby. Troopers responded to P&P’s office and took Olcott into custody for the above-mentioned violations.
Olcott was transported to the St Johnsbury Barracks where he was processed and released with a citation.
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT DATE/TIME: 8/14/2024 at 1230 hours
COURT: Caledonia County Superior Court
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Adam Aremburg
VT State Police – St. Johnsbury
1068 US Route 5, Suite 1
St. Johnsbury, VT 05819
802.748.3111