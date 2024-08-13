St Johnsbury / Multiple Charges

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24A4006224

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Adam Aremburg

STATION: St Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 8/12/2024 at approximately 0422 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Knights Ln, Barnet

VIOLATION: MULTIPLE SEE BELOW

ACCUSED: Jacob Olcott

AGE: 31

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: W. Burke, VT

VIOLATIONS: Reckless endangerment, Simple Assault, Abuse of Vulnerable Adult

VICTIM: Patrick McWilliams

AGE: 68

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barnet, VT

VIOLATIONS: Reckless endangerment, Simple Assault

VICTIM: Niamh Johnston-McWilliams

AGE: 24

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barnet, VT

VIOLATIONS: Reckless endangerment, Simple Assault

VICTIM: Joseph Wray

AGE: 24

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Dover, NH

VIOLATIONS: Operation without consent of owner

VICTIM: Sorcha Johnston-McWilliams

AGE: 32

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barnet, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 8/12/24 at approximately 0422 hours, Troopers from the St Johnsbury Barracks responded to the report of a stolen vehicle being located at a residence in Barnet and the operator fleeing the scene after getting the vehicle stuck in a ditch.

Through investigation Trooper’s learned the operator of the vehicle was Jacob Olcott. Patrick McWilliams, Niamh Johnston-McWilliams and Joseph Wray reported being struck by the vehicle as Olcott was attempting to leave the area in the vehicle. Troopers were unable to locate Olcott on scene.

On 8/13/24 at approximately 1142 hours, St Johnsbury Probation and Parole contacted VSP St Johnsbury to notify them Olcott was in their lobby. Troopers responded to P&P’s office and took Olcott into custody for the above-mentioned violations.

Olcott was transported to the St Johnsbury Barracks where he was processed and released with a citation.

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: 8/14/2024 at 1230 hours

COURT: Caledonia County Superior Court

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Adam Aremburg

VT State Police – St. Johnsbury

1068 US Route 5, Suite 1

St. Johnsbury, VT 05819

802.748.3111