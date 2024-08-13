U.S. Chamber Endorses Candidate Tom Barrett for Michigan’s 7th Congressional District

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The U.S. Chamber of Commerce announced its endorsement of Tom Barrett to represent Michigan’s Seventh Congressional District. The U.S. Chamber endorses candidates for federal office who will stand up for free enterprise, including by vigorously advocating for public policy solutions that will spur economic growth, support jobs, and promote businesses of all sizes’ ability to continue to innovate and invest in America.

“The U.S. Chamber is proud to endorse Tom Barrett to represent Michigan’s Seventh Congressional District,” said Kevin Courtois, Vice President of the Chamber’s Great Lakes Region. “As an Army veteran and former member of the Michigan House and Senate, Tom is a proven leader with the experience and work ethic necessary to deliver results for Michiganders and all Americans alike. He has a demonstrated record fighting for pro-growth tax policies and against unnecessary regulatory burdens. We are proud to support Tom’s candidacy and look forward to working with him in the next Congress.”

“Small businesses in Michigan continue to struggle. Inflation, increased labor costs, overregulation, and high taxes are making it harder for entrepreneurs to start and grow their businesses,” said candidate Tom Barrett. “Government is not the solution to the problem; government is the problem. We need to help small businesses by reducing the hurdles they face so that they can focus on serving their customers, not serving government bureaucrats.”

“Tom Barrett is a champion for free enterprise who understands the importance of a resilient, thriving economy,” said Jim Holcomb, Michigan Chamber President & CEO. “His military background and legislative track record – coupled with his passion and commitment to a stronger Michigan and country for all – make him just the type of leader we need in Washington, D.C. He will stand up for job providers and help keep our communities safe, which are key to advancing economic prosperity.”

###