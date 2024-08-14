The Draft Academy and Gabe Davis, NFL wide receiver, are utilizing the ProSledge vest

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, USA, August 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gabe Davis, who now plays with the Jacksonville Jaguars, is utilizing a new weighted vest to help improve his training and performance on the field.

The former University of Central Florida and Buffalo Bills star is now using the new ProSledge vest that’s giving him that extra-edge in the gym and during game time.

Davis also trains at the Draft Academy in Winter Park, Florida, and athletes – professional and amateur – are now using the new weighted vest that is loaded with all sorts of benefits.

“Gabe is thrilled to be back in his home state of Florida, and he is also excited to have a new training tool that will amp up his game during pre-season and the regular season,” explains Bert Whigham, who has been Gabe’s personal trainer for the last nine years at The Draft Academy.

“In the NFL, every second counts for that touchdown and ProSledge will certainly help ‘Big-Game-Gabe’ rush faster down the field and into the end-zone.”

Whigham adds, “I have been using the vest and I have also been introducing it to other pro and college athletes who won’t leave home without it. ProSledge will prove to be a game-changer in all sports and will soon be commonplace in gyms, training facilities and stadiums across America and beyond.”

ProSledge, which is comfortable and novel, comes in sections so that individuals can use it for lightweight exercises, from up to 106 pounds, including vest weight, and it can be used harmoniously with other sources of weight.

The vest is worn on the shoulders, leaving the arms free to use dumbbells for curls, front, side, and rear delt raises, etc., along with a multitude of combo moves while squatting, all while adding weight to the overall squat.

For those who like to work out with a squat bar, this innovative vest reduces the amount of weight needed on a bar and provides additional padding across the shoulders for extra comfort. Because of the comfortable weight distribution, users can do the same workout with less discomfort.

People can use it for push-ups, jump squats, pull ups or even while going for a run or while running up stairs. Choose the best option and get creative with workouts – the sky is the limit when it comes to the vest’s applications.

“ProSledge is truly the next-gen fitness innovation, and its versatility is what makes it special,” says Whigham. “Once you use it – there is no going back.”

Individuals can start with minimal weight and ease their way through additional sections of the vest, meaning ProSledge can accommodate their ideal workout every step of the way.

ProSledge is an NFLPA Rewards Partner.

Notable athletes now using the vest include Will Parks, NFL Safety, David Gascon, FOX-ESPN/NCAA Sportscaster, David Folgate, Strongest Man in Wisconsin, Stephen Navaretta, Personal Trainer and Widely Known Social Media Influencer, Michelle Maloney/Barbie That Lifts, Laura Killip, Fitness Instructor and Model, and more!

Visit www.getprosledge.com to learn more about its benefits and how it helps athletes at all levels.

