CPSL acquires all UEFA Club Competitions for the Caribbean from the 2024/25 season

BRIDGETOWN, ST THOMAS, BARBADOS, August 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CPSL, operators of RUSH Sports awarded broadcast rights for all UEFA Men’s Club Competition matches for the Caribbean from 2024/25 through to the end of the 2026/27 season.

Caribbean Premier Sports Limited (CPSL) announced today the award of all UEFA Men’s Club Competitions by UEFA for the Caribbean to the company. Following a thorough bidding process, CPSL successfully attained broadcast rights for all UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, UEFA Conference League and UEFA Youth League matches for the next 3 seasons starting August 14th, 2024 with the UEFA Super Cup.

With an expanded competition format for the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League and UEFA Conference League, RUSH Sports will have up to 545 matches per season under its umbrella as well as highlights, clips and other content.

The agreement spans all RUSH Sports platforms as well as its partner channels.

Michael Look Tong, General Manager of CPSL, commented that:
“We are happy to have been able to secure all UEFA Men’s Club Competition matches for the next 3 season for fans in the Caribbean. Football fans can expect premium coverage of the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League and UEFA Conference League LIVE on RUSH Sports and RUSH Sports 2 throughout each season. We will also make matches available on our partner channels - Sportsmax and Flow Sports allowing for a broader distribution of LIVE UEFA Men’s Club Competition matches in the region than ever before. Our distribution will be multiplatform and allows access to your favorite teams on TV or digital.”

Guy-Laurent Epstein, UEFA Marketing Director, commented: “UEFA is pleased to partner with CPSL for the 2024-27 cycle of the UEFA Men‘s Club Competitions. Its extensive UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League and UEFA Conference League coverage on RUSH Sports and CPSL's partner channels Sportsmax and Flow Sports will be sure to engage football fans in the region.“

This month can look forward to the UEFA Super Cup (Real Madrid vs Atalanta) and the UEFA Champions League qualification play offs LIVE on RUSH Sports and its partner channels.

