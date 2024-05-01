Official Broadcaster of Formula 1

BRIDGETOWN, ST THOMAS, BARBADOS, May 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RUSH SPORTS and Formula 1® build on partnership for the Caribbean.

Caribbean Premier Sports Limited (CPSL) announced today their plans to live broadcast Formula 1® and F1 Academy, Formula 2, Formula 3, and Porsche Super Cup events on the RUSH Sports channels in the Caribbean.

The motorsports events were previously broadcast on the Flow Sports channel, and, as part of a transfer between the respective parent organizations, will now be transmitted on RUSH Sports.

Fans can enjoy so much activity over the sport’s weekend events, which run from February to December, including practice and qualifying sessions, F1 Sprint events and, of course, the Grands Prix races.

Michael Look Tong, General Manager of CPSL, commented that:

“We are delighted to have Formula 1 move over to our RUSH Sports channel services in the Caribbean. We expect to be a terrific partner for Formula 1 throughout the region for all their captivating events throughout the 2024 and 2025 season. The drama is already well underway, and we look forward to bringing the excitement of Formula 1 to loyal and new fans on multiple platforms.”

The next stop on the calendar is the FORUMLA 1® CRYPTO.COM MIAMI GRAND PRIX 2024™ between 3 and 5 May. In addition to the qualifying session and race itself, the Miami event also includes a Sprint qualifier and full session, where the drivers test their skills flat-out for 60 minutes with no pit-stops. The F1 Academy female series will also be racing at the Florida event.

About CPSL

CPSL is a Caribbean based media company that distributes sports and general entertainment content throughout the Caribbean. The company operates channels under the RUSH Sports and RUSH Prime brands that are available on TV and digital platforms. CPSL’s portfolio includes many of the leading and most loved global media brands. CPSL is the ultimate partner for rights owners and content providers to meet all their distribution needs in the Caribbean.

