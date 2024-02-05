RUSH SPORTS signs on for all UEFA National Team Competitions including EURO 2024 Germany

RUSH SPORTS signs on for UEFA EURO 2024 Germany, UEFA Nations League, European Qualifiers for 2026 FIFA World Cup and UEFA International Friendlies.

BRIDGETOWN, ST THOMAS, BARBADOS, February 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Caribbean Premier Sports Limited (CPSL) announced today a multi-year agreement with UEFA for UEFA EURO 2024, taking place in Germany from 14 June to 14 July 2024, and all UEFA National Team Football competitions through to 2025.

The agreement is all encompassing and includes over 550 LIVE matches, highlights, clips and digital content across all RUSH Sports platforms and is exclusive for the Caribbean region.

Michael Look Tong, General Manager of CPSL, commented that:

“We are thrilled to have partnered with UEFA and CAA Eleven to bring such a robust football package to fans in the Caribbean. UEFA EURO 2024 in Germany is set to kick off this summer and will be a month-long football spectacle with many of the world’s elite footballing nations competing. With over 500+ matches over the next couple of years, we know that Caribbean fans will have a lot to look forward to on RUSH Sports.”

Guy-Laurent Epstein, UEFA's Marketing Director, commented:

“We are very pleased to partner with Caribbean Premier Sports Limited (CPSL) as the home of UEFA National Team Football in the Caribbean. Fans in the region will be able to enjoy extensive and highest quality coverage of European Qualifiers and UEFA Nations League until 2025, and UEFA EURO 2024, on RUSH Sports channels.”

The remaining three teams to qualify for UEFA EURO 2024 will be determined by the European Qualifiers play-offs taking place on 21 and 26 March 2024, which will be LIVE on RUSH Sports channels.

About CPSL

CPSL is a Caribbean based media company that distributes sports and general entertainment content throughout the Caribbean. The company operates channels under the RUSH Sports and RUSH Prime brands that are available on TV and digital platforms. CPSL’s portfolio includes many of the leading and most loved global media brands. CPSL is the ultimate partner for rights owners and content providers to meet all their distribution needs in the Caribbean.

