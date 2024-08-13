New Patawalonga gates to manage healthy lake and reduce risk of flooding

Release date: 10/08/24

Major works to help mitigate flooding at the airport and around Glenelg are about to commence with the $17.3 million upgrade to the Patawalonga Lake System’s south gates about to start.

The 1.6 kilometre long Patawalonga Lake System diverts urban stormwater to the sea via the Barcoo Outlet, using the tides to flush the lake with seawater.

The upgrade will also ensure a quality marine environment is maintained for recreational activities including boating, fishing, and kayaking.

The project involves replacing all eight steel gates, the lifting components, and the electronic control system, which are at the end of their serviceable life.

The new stainless-steel gates will have a lifespan of up to 50 years without the need for major refurbishment. For ongoing functionality of the system, only two gates will be upgraded at a time.

The concrete barrage currently used by pedestrians and cyclists to cross the Patawalonga will be closed to the public for the duration of the project. A temporary walkway will be built on the western side of the barrage for pedestrian access.

There will be some closures of the boat lock and changes to the walkway access during construction. Where possible, these will occur outside of peak usage times and will be negotiated with the contractor to minimise disruption to the community.

McMahon Services Australia has won the contract to deliver the works, which are expected to be complete by mid-2025.

The Patawalonga Lake System, locally known as “the Pat”, is a critical piece of urban infrastructure in managing stormwater and floods.

Several creeks and drains flow into the Pat, including the Sturt River, Brown Hill Creek, Keswick Creek, Patawalonga Creek and the Airport drain. For more information, visit the Department for Environment and Water website.

Quotes

Attributable to Susan Close

It is important to upgrade the gates to modern day standards to ensure ongoing safe, effective, and reliable operation of the Patawalonga Lake System.

The gates are opened twice a day on a rising tide, which allows fresh sea water to circulate northward through the lake. This keeps the lake healthy, with the total lake volume replaced with freshwater every 3-4 days.

The Pat is a much-loved location for recreation that is popular with locals and tourists alike. These gates help provide calm waters within the lake, providing ideal kayaking conditions and an important refuge for the local population of bottlenose dolphins, which come here to feed and rest.

The upgrade will ensure the system remains healthy and can be enjoyed by the community well into the future, as well as help safeguard local infrastructure against the risk of flooding.