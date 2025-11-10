SA brewed or distilled? Cheers to that

South Australians are being encouraged to buy local at the bar or bottle-o this summer to support the thousands of local jobs created by independent brewers and distillers.

A new State Government Buy SA. For SA. campaign, developed in collaboration with Independent Brewers Australia and Distillers SA, will shine a light on the benefits of buying South Australian-made beer and spirits.

The campaign will feature paid promotion, including printed advertising materials across hospitality venues and retail liquor stores, and digital assets for those who make, shake, pour or sell beverages to share.

Running throughout summer, the campaign will also showcase local producers at events like the Adelady Christmas Village and the Adelaide Fringe.

South Australia’s independent and craft breweries and distilleries are some of the fastest growing in the country, many of which are small and family-owned businesses.

There are more than 100 distilleries across the state – up from just 10 in 2013 – that employ 600 people, a figure that is set to soar to a projected 2300 jobs by 2031.

South Australia is also home to more than 80 independent breweries, that contribute around $120 million to the South Australian economy every year and employ over 2,000 people.

Data shows, however, that despite supporting the lion’s share of brewing jobs across Australia – 51 per cent – independent brewers hold less than 8 per cent market share.[1]

To address this, this campaign will urge South Australians to not only consume local craft beers and spirits at their owned sites where they have traditionally been most successful, but also when buying takeaways at the bottle shop, or when ordering at a restaurant, bar or pub.

With many of these businesses located in outside of the metropolitan region, they are also a regional economic driver though tourism, employment and horticulture.

Research has found that earlier Buy SA. For SA campaigns left consumers that had seen them 71 per cent more likely to buy local.

Brand SA is the custodian of the State Brand, and was reestablished by the Malinauskas Government to strengthen the state’s reputation and maximise the profile of South Australian goods, services, experiences and produce, locally, nationally and internationally.

This domestic support comes after the State Government launched the $250,000 Spirits Expansion Program in October, aiming to support the state’s distilleries to grow their exports into priority international markets.

For more information on Buy SA Spirits and Buy SA Beer, click here.

Quotes

Attributable to Joe Szakacs

When you choose South Australian spirits or beer, you’re doing more than just getting the best – bold, creative and innovative South Australian flavours.

You’re also supporting the farmers that grow the botanicals and barley, and the small businesses who bring those ingredients to life.

Next time you're browsing for drinks, remember that when you buy from SA, you’re also backing the community behind the beverage.

Attributable to George Georgiadis, President, Distillers SA

South Australia’s distilling industry has exploded from just ten distilleries a decade ago to over 100 today and 65 per cent of those are based in our regions.

The sector supports hundreds of local jobs and is forecast to reach 1,300 by 2026, injecting over $30 million of direct and indirect revenue into our economy. Every time you buy SA spirits, you’re backing local jobs.

Every South Australian spirit distilled tells a local story — from grain harvested on Kangaroo Island and laid down in whiskey barrels in the Fleurieu to the Adelaide Hills botanicals and produce that is distilled into a gin poured into a cocktail made by a bartender in a small bar in the CBD or suburbs.

Supporting SA spirits means supporting the people who make our regions and our city thrive from the grower to the distiller to the bartender and everyone in between.

Attributable to James McCall, owner and co-founder, Shapeshifter Brewing Co

Every dollar spent on local beer goes back into our community. It pays our local staff, supports local suppliers, and helps independent venues thrive. It keeps the craft beer culture here alive and grouwing instead of sending profits overseas or interstate.

When people choose our beer, they’re keeping South Australians in jobs, from our own staff of brewers, bar staff and sales reps, to the suppliers and tradies we work with.

It allows us to invest back into the brewery, improve the venue, and keep creating exciting beers.

[1] IBA February 2025 Independent Brewing report