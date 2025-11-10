2025 South Australian Tourism Awards winners celebrated

Release date: 08/11/25

South Australia’s finest tourism businesses were recognised last night at the 2025 South Australian Tourism Awards Gala Dinner, celebrating an industry currently worth almost $10 billion to the State’s economy.

From nature adventures to innovative festivals and unique accommodation, the winners and finalists reflect the diversity and beauty of our state’s tourism offerings.

Over 26 categories showcased South Australia's most exceptional tourism businesses, with the awards highlighting outstanding achievement, business excellence and commitment to delivering quality visitor experiences.

It was a night of celebration for Adelaide Botanic Gardens which topped the Major Tourist Attraction category. The enormous success of the Chihuly in the Botanic Garden exhibition also won Gold for Tourism Marketing & Campaigns and Bronze for Major Festivals & Events.

South Australia's regions were also in the spotlight, including the Eyre Peninsula’s Streaky Sounds Music Festival which was awarded Gold in the Festivals & Events category, while businesses from the Fleurieu Peninsula made a clean sweep of the Excellence in Food Tourism category.

A total of 28 first-time entrants achieved finalist status this year, reflecting the calibre of fresh talent and innovation shaping the future of South Australian tourism.

Almost 90 per cent of the winners are Quality & Sustainable Tourism Accredited, demonstrating their dedication to upholding the highest standards of excellence and sustainability.

Winners from Categories 1 to 26 of the 2025 South Australian Tourism Awards go on to represent South Australia at the Australian Tourism Awards, to be held on Friday 6 March 2026 in Fremantle, Western Australia.

The 2025 South Australian Tourism Awards is supported by the South Australian Government, through the South Australian Tourism Commission.

To view the full list of winners and find out more about the 2025 South Australian Tourism Awards, visit https://ticsa.com.au/industry-programs/tourism-awards/.

Quotes

Attributable to Minister for Tourism, Zoe Bettison

The diversity of winners at the 2025 South Australian Tourism Awards is a terrific demonstration of what makes the State a must-visit destination worldwide.

The passion and dedication of everyone who is part of our visitor economy enables our state’s tourism sector to be the success it is, contributing close to $10 billion each year while providing meaningful jobs for more than 40,000 South Australians.

Congratulations to all the winners and thank you once again for your continued commitment to making South Australia an inclusive and welcoming destination of choice.

Attributable to Shaun de Bruyn, Chief Executive Officer of Tourism Industry Council South Australia (TiCSA)

Congratulations to the winners, medallists and finalists for their ongoing commitment to excellence.

These awards provide a platform to showcase the exceptional achievements, talent and innovation in South Australia’s tourism industry. I applaud the drive these operators have to deliver exemplary visitor experiences and set benchmarks for themselves.

This year’s winners represent the passion and authenticity that make our state a destination like no other.