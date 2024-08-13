Local firm awarded major contract on T2D-linked intersection upgrade

Release date: 12/08/24

South Australian company Bardavcol has been awarded the contract for the major works on an $85 million upgrade of the Marion Road and Sir Donald Bradman Drive intersection, which will provide better traffic flow between the city and airport both during and after construction of the River Torrens to Darlington Project.

The upgrade will help slash road congestion and build traffic capacity on the busy road corridors.

Both Marion Road and Sir Donald Bradman Drive are major commuter, freight and public transport routes, with around 60,000 vehicles passing through the intersection every day. The upgrades will include new turning lanes on Sir Donald Bradman Drive in both directions, along with an extended left-turn lane on Marion Road (northbound) heading west onto Sir Donald Bradman Drive.

New bicycle lanes will be installed on all approaches, with pedestrian crossings to be upgraded to improve safety for cyclists and pedestrians, and to encourage active travel.

Other intersection improvements will include new LED road lighting, asphalt, drainage, kerbing and gutters.

The broader project will also include new public spaces around the intersection.

It is jointly funded, with the Australian and South Australian governments each contributing $42.5 million.

The Australian and South Australian Governments yesterday confirmed a consortium of John Holland, Bouygues Construction, Arcadis Australia, Jacobs and Ventia has been selected as the preferred Alliance partner to deliver South Australia’s biggest-ever infrastructure project, the T2D Project, which will complete the North South Corridor.

The Marion Road and Sir Donald Bradman Drive intersection is one of several enhancements to intersections and roadways in the areas surrounding the T2D Project that will collectively ensure the Adelaide road network functions efficiently, both during construction of the project and once it is completed.

Even without the works associated with the T2D Project, increasing capacity at the intersection of Marion Road and Sir Donald Bradman Drive is a must-do to reduce delays and improve traffic flow and safety for all road users.

This intersection is a major link point between the city and the airport, and commuters to either destination don’t want to be stuck in traffic because of a lack of road capacity.

We know the broader T2D Project will be a boon for local jobs, but it’s fantastic to be able to award significant complementary projects like this to a local firm in Bardavcol, which has a long and proven track record of delivering quality infrastructure for South Australians.