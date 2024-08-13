CBS and Border Force extinguish illicit tobacco and vapes

Release date: 13/08/24

The Malinauskas Labor Government has worked in partnership with the Federal Government to take thousands of illicit vaping devices and more than 100 kilograms of illicit tobacco products off the streets.

Last week, as part of Taskforce Morpheus, Australian Border Force officers and Consumer and Business Services (CBS) staff raided two businesses in Adelaide’s northern suburbs, seizing illicit cigarettes, tobacco pouches, shisha packs, disposable vapes and vape liquid with an estimated street value of approximately $160,000.

In total, officers seized:

2,372 disposal vapes

81 packs of vape liquid, 10 ml each

115 cartons of cigarettes

497 packs of cigarettes

Two and a half kilograms worth of tobacco pouches

45 packs of refilled cigarette tubes

4 tins of cigars

More than 125 kilograms of shisha

Of great concern, a number of the disposable vapes appeared to be targeting young people, with flavours like pina colada, cherry raspberry, cola ice and blueberry, raspberry and lemon.

Investigations into the businesses are continuing with CBS weighing up potential enforcement options including fines or prosecution.

The joint raids follow on recent raids by CBS, in which more than $80,000 worth of tobacco and tobacco products were seized.

The Federal Labor Government has established the Illicit Tobacco and E-Cigarette Commissioner to coordinate law enforcement and regulatory health agencies at federal and state levels to address the serious organised crime, health and public safety issues of illicit tobacco.

The Malinauskas Government has invested an additional $16 million to create a dedicated taskforce within Consumer and Business Services (CBS) to crack down on this growing illegal trade, with the Minister for Consumer and Business Affairs and her agency assuming responsibility for the sale and supply of tobacco and vapes on July 1.

As a result, there are more inspectors out enforcing compliance with licensing and sale of tobacco and vaping products regulations in South Australia to stamp out criminal activity.

To report illegal tobacco or vape dealers, visit www.cbs.sa.gov.au/tobacco

Vision of the raid is available here.

Attributable to Chris Picton

This is part of our ongoing crackdown on the illegal tobacco and vape market and the criminals who target our children.

Vapes are full of nasty chemicals and getting them off the streets and off shelves will help keep them out of the hands and lungs of our kids.

Smoking is one of our biggest preventable killers and cause of disease and the use of vapes is rapidly rising, particularly among young people.

We’ll continue to do everything we can to stifle this illegal trade that’s causing so much harm in our community.

Attributable to Andrea Michaels

The Malinauskas Labor Government is continuing to tackle the significant public health threat posed by illicit tobacco and vapes and the criminals who sell them.

It’s only been six weeks since my agency, Consumer and Business Services, assumed responsibility and we are already seeing an astonishing amount of black market product seized.

This demonstrates the enormity of the task ahead of us.

However, it also serves as a strong message – if you’re dealing in dodgy tobacco and vapes, we will catch you.

Attributable to Superintendent Alex Kelsall, Australian Border Force

The illicit tobacco trade is far from a harmless activity, it is estimated that organised crime groups control 75 per cent of the illicit tobacco market in Australia.

These organised crime groups use the profits to fund other crimes, including the importation of illicit drugs and firearms.

Close cooperation with our partner agencies is critical to successfully disrupting criminal activities preventing criminals from taking footholds in our communities.