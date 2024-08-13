KAT VON D RELEASES NEW SINGLE 'TRUTH IN REVERSE'

Kat Von D - Photo by Sad Swim

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Multi-talented singer, songwriter, and artist Kat Von D has released her newest single, “Truth in Reverse,” on all streaming platforms along with a music video on YouTube. Her upcoming new album, My Side of the Mountain, will include the track, which drops September 20th. Listeners can pre-save the album today and order exclusive vinyl in red glass and grey marble variants via her official website/store.

LISTEN TO THE SINGLE ON STREAMING | WATCH THE MUSIC VIDEO

"Truth in Reverse" was penned by Kat Von D in collaboration with notable songwriter Ferras (Katy Perry, Dua Lipa, Chainsmokers, etc). Kat's signature blend of disco goth, heavily influenced by synthwave, goth, new wave, post-punk, and other iconic electronic sounds of the 80s, sets her music apart. Her lyrics, born from her experiences of love, darkness, and vulnerability, aim to captivate listeners with a mesmerizing musical style that seduces with its ethereal and romantically macabre charm. While the themes of her music may be dark, the music itself is unforgettable and will prove timeless.

“My Side Of The Mountain is a love letter to all hopeless romantics, outsiders, and lonely hearts trying to find their place in this cold and divisive world. When I was a kid, I read the 1959 novel ‘My Side Of The Mountain’ and related so deeply with the little boy in the book who ran away from home only to find comfort in isolation, self-reflection, and self-reliance in the wilderness.

There’s a comfort in dreaming of escapism, sure. But this album isn’t about that. It’s about confronting the shit we don’t want to face, accepting the things we can’t control, and fighting for the things that matter. I hope it makes others who feel the same a little less alone in this world.” - Kat Von D.

From revolutionizing the tattoo industry to starring in hit TV shows, writing best-selling books, and creating a beauty empire, Kat Von D has done it all. But before all of that, her first love was music. She poured her heart into melodies and songwriting, a passion that predates her fame in tattoos and makeup. With a background in classical music and an eclectic appreciation for different genres, it's clear that music has always been her passion. Now, she's making waves in the goth/synthwave scene, and fans and critics love it.

Kat Von D’s music has been featured by Billboard, US Weekly, Loudwire, Consequence, Flaunt Magazine, Revolver Magazine, and many others. “Truth in Reverse” is just another hit in her growing catalog, following the success of her debut album, Love Made Me Do It, the Exorcisms EP, and recent singles “Illusion,” "Dead," and "Vampire Love." The critical praise her music has received, along with a growing musical fanbase, is a testament to its high caliber of songwriting and quality production, and it's no wonder she's not just a tattoo icon or makeup mogul—she's now a legit music powerhouse.

‘My Side of the Mountain’ will be available September 20th and will include “Truth In Reverse” along with previously released singles “Vampire Love” and “Illusion.” The album also features guest vocals from Alissa White-Gluz of Arch Enemy and LA songwriter Ferras. Learn more about Kat Von D and her music at www.KatVonD.com

Kat Von D - "Truth in Reverse" (Official Music Video)