Signal arm installation to cause temporary closures at the US30/East Lincolnway and Whitney intersection in Cheyenne

CHEYENNE, Wyo. – Crews with the Wyoming Department of Transportation and Casper Electric will be installing signal arms at the US Highway 30/East Lincolnway and Whitney Road intersection tomorrow, weather permitting.



Tomorrow, crews will be in the southeast corner of the intersection, causing eastbound US 30 to be closed to traffic. They will then move to the southwest corner and close Whitney south at the intersection to through traffic. Finally, crews will address the northeast corner of the intersection on Thursday, closing north Whitney at US 30.

Detours will be in place while work is being completed. Work is anticipated to take place on Tuesday and Thursday.



Motorists are encouraged to obey all posted signs, flaggers and other traffic control and avoid distractions like cell phones while driving through work zones.



All WYDOT project scheduling is subject to change, including due to adverse weather or material availability.